Cowboys training camp attendance sees steep decline

AP

America’s Team currently isn’t cutting it in Oxnard.

Via the Dallas Morning News, attendance at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California plunged by 15,351 fans, dropping form 55,432 to 40,081. That’s a 27.6-percent drop from 2018 to 2017.

With 16 training-camp practices in Oxnard, the average decline amounts to nearly 1,000 fewer fans for each session.

The Cowboys continue to train in Oxnard due to a climate that is more bearable than the heat and humidity of Texas, and because of the team’s fan base in Southern California. With two teams now in L.A., maybe those fans are paying attention to the Rams or Chargers.

Or maybe those fans simply refuse to support a team with an owner who fails to take his hat off during the national anthem.