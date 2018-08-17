Dalvin Cook “100 percent” ready, but no word on if he’ll play Saturday

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook came into training camp without any limitations on his practice schedule and feeling ready for contact after tearing his ACL in the fourth game of the 2017 season.

Cook got some of that contact in practices with the Vikings and some more in joint practices with the Jaguars this week, but it’s unclear when he might cross playing in a game off his list. While Cook said he’s “100 percent,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer declined to say whether Cook will be in the lineup in Saturday’s game against the Jaguars.

“I know everybody wants to see me out on the field and all that, but the coaches know what’s really going on, and they know I’m going to be ready to go once they call my number. I don’t get into the whole debate game of me playing or not,” Cook said, via the team’s website. “They pull my jersey, I don’t play, I just sit it out and cheer my teammates on. When my number does get called to go out there, they know I’ll be ready to go.”

Cook said the joint practices were beneficial even if he doesn’t play in this weekend’s game. He said he had to “make those cuts more precise” against an opposing defense than he does when facing his own teammates, which leaves him feeling ready whenever Zimmer decides it is time for the next step.