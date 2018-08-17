Dez Bryant leaves Browns visit, discussions expected to continue

AP

Wide receiver Dez Bryant said when he arrived in Cleveland on Thursday that he was “just trying to work out some things” with a visit to the Browns.

That visit extended into Friday, but it came to an end without a deal being one of the things that Bryant and his agent Kim Miale worked out. There may still be a chance of that happening, though.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the two sides will continue discussions about a deal that would put Bryant in a Browns uniform this season. Per Cabot, the visit was focused on Bryant and the Browns getting “acquainted and see if it was a fit” for both sides.

The Browns will play the Bills in their second preseason game of the year on Friday night with Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway, Rashard Higgins and C.J. Board among the receivers on the depth chart.