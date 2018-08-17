Dez Bryant still in Cleveland, still talking to Browns

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 17, 2018, 9:05 AM EDT
Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant rolled into Cleveland yesterday saying he hoped to “work some things out,” and they’re still working.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Bryant is still in town, and his agent Kim Miale is expected to continue talks with General Manager John Dorsey.

While this trip has been painted as a getting-to-know-you session, there has been so much talk from both directions it seems like there’s a chance to work something out.

Browns players have openly lobbied to add the veteran wideout, and Dorsey himself admits that he likes the idea.

“I look at Dez as a very competitive, passionate person,” the G.M. said. “That’s how I look at a Dez Bryant.”

Depending on how their talks go today, he could be looking at him more often.

12 responses to “Dez Bryant still in Cleveland, still talking to Browns

  1. Dez is going to find out that, a big part of his persona WAS the star on his helmet. It’s not going to be the same for him elsewhere. While he may enjoy cashing his paychecks from Cleveland, he’ll always miss being a Dallas Cowboy.

    I believe he will be shown as an average WR who benefitted from the situation he was in (early in his career). He’s not the dominant WR he thinks he is, or really ever was.

  2. Could be a decent signing if he checks his ego at the door. At this point, I think his value is more of a space creating possession receiver; which would be a good compliment to Gordon and Landry. Saying that, that is a lot of “personality” in that receiving core.

  3. After watching the first couple episodes of hard knocks and seeing the interaction between the team, jackson, the players etc.and knowing their history the Browns seem far to fragile to absorb someone like Dez Bryant. They like his passion from the outside when they hear about it or see about it periodically, but how will they handle the crazy every day? Considering how they’ve handled other players, I dont think it works out well.

  5. He can’t get separation, has hands of stone and fumbles if he does make a catch…good luck when the weather turns cold on Lake Erie

  7. Be careful, if you stay in Cleveland long enough without signing a contract, you’re not going to want to be there

  8. He’s playing his hand extremely well, he gets to skip most of training camp and still have a job SMH !!!

  9. This would be a bad move for the Browns. They’re a young team that is trying to learn how to win. They don’t need a prima donna with an overinflated ego like Dez who is all about “me, me, me.” You know Dez would come into that locker room and think he owns it and that he’s the alpha male. The Browns already have Jarvis Landry. They don’t need another alpha male in the receiver room.

  10. Dez Bryant hasn’t even been an average WR for 3 years.

    Dez Bryant would be the fourth receiving option on the Browns (Landry, Duke Johnson, Gordon when he returns)

    Dez Bryant is there for the cameras.

    Dez Bryant isn’t on a team because nobody feels he’s worth the price he’s asking.

    hmm… sound familier? Replace the above with Kaep, QB, etc

  11. I hope they low ball him in the contract. This guys is a cancer to the locker room. NOT the kind of guy you want having press conferences about your rookie QB.

  12. They will sign him, only for the fact they realize they might have to wait for Gibson to graduate from kindergarten, Callaway is as dumb as a bag of hammers, and they need another receiver to offset the ridiculous money they gave Landry.

