Dez Bryant still in Cleveland, still talking to Browns

Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant rolled into Cleveland yesterday saying he hoped to “work some things out,” and they’re still working.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Bryant is still in town, and his agent Kim Miale is expected to continue talks with General Manager John Dorsey.

While this trip has been painted as a getting-to-know-you session, there has been so much talk from both directions it seems like there’s a chance to work something out.

Browns players have openly lobbied to add the veteran wideout, and Dorsey himself admits that he likes the idea.

“I look at Dez as a very competitive, passionate person,” the G.M. said. “That’s how I look at a Dez Bryant.”

Depending on how their talks go today, he could be looking at him more often.