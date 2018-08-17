ESPN sees ratings rise for preseason opener

AP

ESPN announced some rare NFL ratings good news after showing its first game of the 2018 preseason last night.

This morning ESPN said the Jets-Washington game last night drew a 2.1 overnight rating, an 11 percent increase over last year’s preseason opener, which was Buccaneers-Jaguars on August 17, 2017.

New York and Washington are bigger markets than Tampa Bay and Jacksonville, which surely contributed some to the improved ratings. This game also featured the first start for Sam Darnold as a Jet, and the Washington debut of Alex Smith, who didn’t play in the first preseason game. So this game had some things going for it that last year’s preseason opener did not.

But ESPN will hope these strong ratings are a sign that the declining ratings for its NFL package can be reversed, and that the new broadcast team of Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten and Booger McFarland can be part of a better season for Monday Night Football than ESPN had last year.