Falcons announce Deion Jones, Matt Bryant won’t play

Getty Images

The Falcons announced that two regulars, linebacker Deion Jones and kicker Matt Bryant, won’t play Friday night against the Chiefs.

That means Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman are among those who will play. They aren’t likely to play long, however.

Ryan played one series and threw one pass in the preseason opener last week, a 17-0 loss to the Jets. Freeman and Jones were among the four Falcons who did not play.

Bryant didn’t play last week either after an undisclosed injury. He did kick some this week as he works his way back.