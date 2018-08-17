Falcons fast start triggered by Calvin Ridley’s kickoff return

AP

Since Julio Jones isn’t playing tonight, the Falcons figured to lean on rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley a little more.

They started with the opening kickoff.

The first-round pick sparked a quick drive with a 34-yard return to start the game, and the Falcons needed less than four minutes to put together a seven-play touchdown drive.

Ridley didn’t return kicks at Alabama (other than two stray punt returns his sophomore year), and not every team is willing to risk premium picks on a play that the league routinely refers to as “the most dangerous play in the game.”

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan hit tight end Austin Hooper twice, including for the touchdown during the quick start. The Falcons starters only played one series last week, what amounted to a three-and-out with two penalties.