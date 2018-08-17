Falcons rookie running back Ito Smith fined $26,739

Getty Images

The NFL fined Falcons rookie running back Ito Smith $26,739 for unnecessary roughness, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

Smith lowered his helmet while blocking in last week’s preseason game against the Jets. Officials flagged him, costing the Falcons 15 yards, and coach Dan Quinn later said he urged Smith to lower his shoulder instead.

Smith was involved in another play that could have drawn him another penalty. Instead, officials penalized Jets cornerback Buster Skrine 15 yards for lowering his helmet as both players collided helmet-to-helmet on a kickoff return by Smith.

Smith had two carries for no yards and a catch for minus-2 yards, plus the 25-yard kickoff return, so it was not a productive preseason opener for the fourth-round pick.