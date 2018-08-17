Former Chiefs safety Johnny Robinson is seniors candidate for Hall of Fame

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 17, 2018, 2:21 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Pro Football’s Hall of Fame has nominated former Chiefs safety Johnny Robinson as this year’s seniors nominee.

Robinson, who played from 1960-1971, spent his entire career with the Dallas Texans/Kansas City Chiefs as the franchise transitioned from the AFL to the NFL.

Robinson retired with 57 career interceptions, and led the AFL with 10 in 1966 and the NFL with 10 in 1970.

He emerged from a group of 23 finalists when the seniors committee met in Canton Friday.

The two contributor candidates will be nominated next week. The seniors and contributors are subject to a yes/no vote, and need 80 percent of the votes to be chosen for the Hall of Fame.

9 responses to “Former Chiefs safety Johnny Robinson is seniors candidate for Hall of Fame

  3. Honestly. Never heard of the guy. But that’s some impressive numbers. Do that today, they’d be calling him an island or something.

  4. long time Raiders fan.. i was a kid when this guy played and there are so many of that era that have gotten passed up by the HOF its totally a joke…yes Robinson belongs and is long over due also please dont forget Cliff Branch he is 3x the receiver Terrel Owens is and without all the garbage T.O has..im not sure if Ed Podalak is in but he deserves to be also for the chiefs.just to make this quick and to show im not just Raiders die hard but I love Football..ed podalak johnny robinson for chiefs cliff branch lester hayes jim plunkett those guys all belong to the HOF …some of the players that went in before these great players is just a joke its a sham ..there is so many from 60s to late 70s that have been forgotten and when the rules were there was no saftey rules receivers were hit ..branch is 3x super bowl champion starting receiver and clutch at that..Hayes was one on one all game long was better than Revis was ever..you say stickum helped his interceptions well the gloves they wear today are made of sticky substance also !! and as for Plunkett do I need to tell his story ..he won 2 super bowl championships ..he wasnt a great stats player but talk about clutch the quick strike the big play Plunket was the master at the big play at crucial time in games..take Fouts he was oppisite ..great stats but choked when a play was needed…things like that really bug me i agree fouts belongs but so does plunkett

  6. KEN RILEY!
    4x ALL PRO
    1969-1983 Cincinnati Bengals
    65 Career Interceptions (4th ALL TIME in NFL History)
    At least 3 interceptions in 12 of his 15 seasons playing.

    HE BELONGS IN CANTON!

  8. It’s a shame old school players like everyone mentioned in the comments, we only saw on MNF halftime highlights.

