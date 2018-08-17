Former Chiefs safety Johnny Robinson is seniors candidate for Hall of Fame

Getty Images

The Pro Football’s Hall of Fame has nominated former Chiefs safety Johnny Robinson as this year’s seniors nominee.

Robinson, who played from 1960-1971, spent his entire career with the Dallas Texans/Kansas City Chiefs as the franchise transitioned from the AFL to the NFL.

Robinson retired with 57 career interceptions, and led the AFL with 10 in 1966 and the NFL with 10 in 1970.

He emerged from a group of 23 finalists when the seniors committee met in Canton Friday.

The two contributor candidates will be nominated next week. The seniors and contributors are subject to a yes/no vote, and need 80 percent of the votes to be chosen for the Hall of Fame.