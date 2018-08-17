Friday morning one-liners

AP

An offseason with two trades between the teams leaves plenty of storylines for the Bills when they face the Browns on Friday.

The Dolphins offense should feature plenty of wide receivers Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson on Friday night.

Will RB James White have a bigger role for the Patriots this year?

The Jets were down two starting offensive linemen Thursday night and it showed.

Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon sought help outside football in order to make it back to the field.

Bengals special teams coach Darrin Simmons had a mimic at practice this week.

What will the Browns try to achieve in Friday’s game?

The Steelers were outgunned on Thursday night.

Reliability is a trait the Texans like in RB Alfred Blue.

Colts RB Nyheim Hines hopes to improve on his first preseason outing.

The Jaguars defense showed well in a joint practice with the Vikings.

WR Corey Davis continues to draw good reviews at Titans practice.

The Broncos wrapped up two days of practice with the Bears.

Five things to watch when the Chiefs take the field against the Falcons.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers laughed in response to Jalen Ramsey‘s assessment of his play.

Raiders rookie DE Arden Key has studied great pass rushers of the past.

An argument in favor of the Cowboys playing all their starters this week.

The Giants are shrugging off QB Davis Webb‘s rough first preseason game.

It wasn’t hard to notice the Eagles were missing receivers on Thursday night.

Washington QB Alex Smith took a hit in his lone series of work.

Will Bears LB Roquan Smith play this week?

Rookie S Tracy Walker is starting to find a role with the Lions.

CB Josh Jackson took a step forward for the Packers.

What are the Vikings’ plans for RB Dalvin Cook for this week’s preseason game?

The Falcons are expected to use WR Calvin Ridley as a returner this week.

Said Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey of facing the Dolphins, “They have a heck of a defense, a lot of great athletes on their team. So it’ll be good. Anytime we get to play against somebody else, we’re excited about it.”

Saints LB Demario Davis is channelling Bruce Lee while making a position change.

Moving to left guard for the Buccaneers has been smooth for Ali Marpet.

A look back at Steve Wilks’ first training camp as Cardinals coach.

Rams QB Sean Mannion hopes this week’s preseason game goes better.

49ers LT Joe Staley shared his thoughts on rookie Mike McGlinchey‘s practice matchup with J.J. Watt.

Checking in on the competition for playing time at cornerback with the Seahawks.