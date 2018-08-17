Jake Kumerow getting tests on injured shoulder

AP

Jake Kumerow was excluded from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ “piss poor” assessment of the team’s young receivers earlier this month and he did nothing to change that on Thursday night.

Kumerow had three catches for 114 yards against the Steelers and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix called him “one of our top receivers” after the game was over. Throw in more complementary words from Rodgers and the Wisconsin-Whitewater alum’s chances of making the team don’t look too bad.

An injury could get in the way of that, however, and Kumerow hurt his shoulder while scoring that touchdown. He dove into the end zone at the end of an 82-yard play and got medical attention on the sideline. Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Kumerow is getting further tests on Friday.

Kumerow spent 2015 and 2016 on the Bengals practice squad and had a brief stint on the Patriots’ practice squad before closing out last year on the Packers’ auxillary roster.