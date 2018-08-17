Jamaal Williams has minor ankle sprain

AP

Jamaal Williams won’t miss much time after being diagnosed with a minor ankle sprain, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Packers running back limped off in the second quarter after two carries for 2 yards and one reception for 6 yards. But he avoided a high-ankle sprain.

Williams, a fourth-round pick in 2017, had 818 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns last season as a rookie.

He is expected to play a big role in the team’s running game, especially early in the season with Aaron Jones suspended for the first two games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Ty Montgomery, who had four carries for 10 yards and two catches for 13 yards Thursday, also will contribute.

The Packers gained only 89 yards on 32 carries in the first preseason game and 77 yards on 29 carries in the second. But coach Mike McCarthy said he is not worried.

“Comparing prior camps, looking at all the information, I feel really good where we are with practice,” McCarthy said, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I know where the numbers are this week and last week. There are good things to work off, good things going on upfront.”