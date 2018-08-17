Jay Gruden: Samaje Perine OK after twisting ankle

Getty Images

After losing running back Derrius Guice for the season in their first preseason game, Washington saw a couple of their other backs leave Thursday night’s game with the Jets with injuries.

Samaje Perine was done after one play as he hurt his ankle on a 30-yard run that kicked off the team’s second drive of the evening. Byron Marshall would leave with a lower leg injury later in the proceedings as well.

Perine was in a walking boot after the game, but coach Jay Gruden downplayed the severity of the injury.

“Looks like it was OK. Twisted ankle for Samaje,” Gruden said in his postgame press conference.

Gruden also indicated Marshall avoided a serious injury, but absences of any length could lead the team to look for outside help with Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson, Kapri Bibbs and the recently signed Martez Carter as their only other backs.