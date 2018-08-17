Jerick McKinnon out until Week One

AP

The 49ers will have to wait until the regular season to get their next look at running back Jerick McKinnon.

McKinnon is out for the rest of the preseason and won’t play again until Week One, 49ers General Manager John Lynch told KNBR 680.

The 49ers had McKinnon in their starting lineup for their first preseason game, although he didn’t do much, losing four yards on three carries. He then suffered a leg injury in practice that has had him sidelined since.

Last year McKinnon played in all 16 games for the Vikings, carrying 150 times for 570 yards and adding 51 catches for 421 yards. McKinnon was primarily a backup during his four seasons in Minnesota, but he’s expected to start in San Francisco. Hopefully beginning with the regular-season opener.