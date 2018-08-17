Jets quarterback situation remains “cloudy”

AP

After two preseason games, the Jets’ quarterback forecast is no more clear than it was entering training camp.

Rookie Sam Darnold played with the starters for the first time and threw his first interception — which coach Todd Bowles took the blame for — and Teddy Bridgewater added one of his own, leaving them no closer to a decision.

“It’s always been cloudy, it’s never changed,” Bowles said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “It’s the same. It’ll be a tough choice. We’ve still got two more games to play and we’ll go from there.”

Bowles has said he’ll make his regular season starter decision after the fourth preseason game. Veteran Josh McCown (presumptively the default starter if Darnold fails to win the job) didn’t play Thursday against Washington.

But Darnold did nothing to take himself out of the running, playing a largely efficient game, finishing 8-of-11 passing for 62 yards. His interception in the red zone killed a promising drive, but coaches said the fault for the fourth-down pick was on the play-call.

“As coaches, we have to eat that one,” Bowles said.

Bridgewater again played well, doing nothing to detract from his stock as a valuable trade chip if nothing else. He was 10-of-15 for 127 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

In eight possessions over two games, Bridgewater has led the offense to 20 points while completing 74 percent of his passes. Darnold’s 10 possessions have led to 10 points, with the rookie completing 72 percent of his attempts.

“We’re going to play the best guy,” Bowles said. “We take our notes. I’m not going to sit here and evaluate them second by second every game in the public.”

That’s our job.