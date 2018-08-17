Jon Gruden says Raiders are “working on” getting Khalil Mack back

AP

Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack continues to boycott training camp and the preseason, and there continues to be no end in sight to the impasse. Coach Jon Gruden, who vowed before training camp to a throng of fans that Mack will be there, has adjusted his outlook.

Asked recently by Peter King of NBC whether Mack will show up, Gruden said, “Hope so. Working on it.”

Gruden also confirmed that he hasn’t been talking to Mack.

“I have not been able to lately, sure haven’t,” Gruden said. “It’s been frustrating, been tough. Hoping for the best.”

It’s unclear what the Raiders and Mack are “working on,” given that they are not talking or negotiating.

“This is a negotiation,” Gruden separately told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Joel Segal is Khalil’s agent. They’ve got their plan. General Manager Reggie McKenzie and the people negotiating on our end have a plan. I’m coaching the team. At this time, he’s not here, and we have to focus on what we can control, and that’s just working.”

Again, there’s nothing to negotiate if there are no negotiations. And at $10 million per year on a 10-year deal, many may be confused by Gruden’s claim that he’s got no role in this. The more likely reality is that Gruden is calling the shots, and that if Gruden wanted this to quickly be done, it would quickly be done.

So why isn’t it done? It could be that the Raiders don’t want to do a long-term deal with Mack this year, and that they’re assuming he ultimately won’t skip regular-season game checks at more than $800,000 each. Indeed, if the Raiders have a plan, their actions seem to suggest that the plan consists of doing nothing but waiting.