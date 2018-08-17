Josh Rosen throws a touchdown pass in a successful outing

AP

Josh Rosen didn’t get much attention last week after his preseason debut. He will this week.

Rosen took some snaps behind the first-team offensive line and drove the Cardinals down the field, connecting with second-round pick Christian Kirk for a 13-yard touchdown. He benefited from a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty and a 40-yard pass interference penalty on the seven-play, 87-yard drive against the Saints.

He played two more series in the second quarter, finishing his night 10-of-16 for 107 yards and the touchdown.

It was much improved from his preseason debut when, with no help from the second-team offensive line, Rosen went 6-of-13 for 41 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.