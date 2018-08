Getty Images

The Bills announced a knee injury for defensive tackle Kyle Williams. He obviously will not return.

Williams stayed down on the field after a 19-yard run by Browns running back Carlos Hyde. Williams walked off on his own power but with a limp.

Williams played all 16 games last season and 15 the previous season.

He is the heart and soul of the Bills and has made 43.5 sacks in his 12 seasons.