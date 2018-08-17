League fines Jarvis Landry, Denzel Ward

Posted by Charean Williams on August 17, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
AP

Browns players Denzel Ward and Jarvis Landry were fined for their actions against the Giants in the preseason opener. The NFL docked Ward $10,026 for taunting and Landry $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Officials penalized Ward 15 yards for taunting and Landry 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct, but the league apparently used different terminology on each in assessing the fines.

Ward stood over Giants receiver Hunter Sharp after a hard hit on the fourth play from scrimmage.

Landry caught a 32-yard pass over Janoris Jenkins on the Browns’ first play from scrimmage but got in Jenkins’ face at the end of the play.

12 responses to “League fines Jarvis Landry, Denzel Ward

  1. Fined for “taunting”?

    Are these bozos trying to kill the league? Maybe the owners can beg Tagliabue to come back and fix the mess Goodell has created

  4. Very first game, one that does not even count, and Landry gets another fine/flag for UC. I hope he does well in Cleveland but it does not appear that he even thinks there is an issue. He more than likely blames the league for treating him unfairly. He has plenty of talent with some limits in speed but his mental makeup will hinder him as it did in Miami.

  6. Thank you, Cleveland, for taking this guy off our hands. An all time head case, he wants to compete with Odell Beckham, Jr, but he knows he can’t.
    #GladHe’sGone

  7. nhpats says:
    August 17, 2018 at 5:31 pm
    That would be a hard “yes.”

    Oops. That might have earned me a fine too.

  8. To the Dolphins fans that are happy that the Browns took Landry off your hands….

    So are we. I’d rather have this than someone who doesn’t hit hard, play hard, and piss someone off every once in a while. Draw a flag for having swagger? I think I am ok with that. Beats the alternative.

  10. Insanity. This isnt the football I grew up with in the 80’s. This country needs to man back up. These fines are unjustified.

  12. TruFBFan says:
    August 17, 2018 at 6:31 pm
    To the Dolphins fans that are happy that the Browns took Landry off your hands….

    So are we. I’d rather have this than someone who doesn’t hit hard, play hard, and piss someone off every once in a while. Draw a flag for having swagger? I think I am ok with that. Beats the alternative.

    ———-

    Landry’s good but he thinks he’s better. Wait till he does his big celebratory first down point when you’re down four scores and he’s piling up garbage time catches. It does grate on you.

