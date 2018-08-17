League fines Jarvis Landry, Denzel Ward

AP

Browns players Denzel Ward and Jarvis Landry were fined for their actions against the Giants in the preseason opener. The NFL docked Ward $10,026 for taunting and Landry $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Officials penalized Ward 15 yards for taunting and Landry 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct, but the league apparently used different terminology on each in assessing the fines.

Ward stood over Giants receiver Hunter Sharp after a hard hit on the fourth play from scrimmage.

Landry caught a 32-yard pass over Janoris Jenkins on the Browns’ first play from scrimmage but got in Jenkins’ face at the end of the play.