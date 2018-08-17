Malcolm Jenkins: I want the conversation to be about the issues, not the anthem

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins stayed in the tunnel Thursday night instead of raising his fist as he had done for parts of the past two seasons. On Friday, he explained why.

“I want the conversation to be about the issues, not about the anthem and whether it’s the right time or wrong time,” Jenkins said, via John Clark of Philadelphia’s NBC10. “There’s a lot of work being done. I want that to be the focus.”

Defensive back De’Vante Bausby, who also raised a fist last week, stood alongside Jenkins in the tunnel. Defensive end Michael Bennett remained in the locker room during the anthem Thursday, per Clark.

Jenkins wore a pregame T-shirt that read: “You Aren’t Listening.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said during training camp that the anthem is not the right time and stadiums not the right place for protests about social injustice and police brutality. He instead asked for attention to be focused on players’ actions in their communities as they seek to find solutions.

38 responses to “Malcolm Jenkins: I want the conversation to be about the issues, not the anthem

  2. You aren’t listening as well, get off your knees and go out in the world, not sidelines and do something for whatever the cause is this Sunday. Odd how def the players are on listening part.

  3. Malcolm Jenkins: I want the conversation to be about the issues, not the anthem.

    I want you to just play football Malcolm. If I wanted to watch a political stance I’d tune into one of the many cable news channels. If you’d rather talk about the issues then you should retire and get a job at one of those cable news channels.

    We’re here to watch football, you’re here to play football. Be seen and not heard. Thanks.

  10. melikefootball says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:02 pm
    You aren’t listening as well, get off your knees and go out in the world, not sidelines and do something for whatever the cause is this Sunday. Odd how def the players are on listening part.

    ————————————————————————————

    “THE MALCOLM JENKINS FOUNDATION
    The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation is committed to youth development in underserved communities through programs and initiatives that emphasize education, character development, leadership, life skills, health and recreation.”

    Is that good enough for you or is he still too “def”?

  11. logicalvoicesays says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:03 pm
    Thumbs up for kneeling!!!

    …Thumbs up your ______ for kneeling

    There! I fixed it for you

  13. “Malcolm Jenkins: I want the conversation to be about the issues, not the anthem.”

    Then here is an idea Malcom. You and a few of your like-minded buddies should get together and purchase some air time on one or more of the TV networks and use that forum to get people to tune in and discuss your issues.

  15. Here’s a thought, talk in specific terms publicly about the issues you are concerned about. Do it as loudly as you want about whatever you want, OUTSIDE of work. There is already enough politics in most Americans’ daily lives. If you don’t want it to be abot the Anthem, don’t protest during the Anthem… I feel like I am taking crazy pills!

  18. waynefontesismyfather says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:05 pm
    Jenkins wore a pregame T-shirt that read: “You Aren’t Listening.”

    You’re right. We’re here to watch football not listen to you bloviate.

    —————————————-

    And also, we’re experiencing an oversaturation of social justice and activism. When you flash issues in people’s faces and on social media 24/7, you’re annoying people to where they tune you out and refuse to listen to you. Plus, there’s a good chance that most of the 60% of minorities in jail are guilty of the crimes they’ve committed. Not all of them are guilty, but not all of them are innocent either. He really killed that cause when he gave Super Bowl tickets to a guy who was in jail for 30 yrs for a crime he was guilty of doing.

  19. If he wants to talk about African Americans murdering African Americans which make up 93% of all African American murders I’m all ears.

  20. So he protests during the national anthem and doesn’t want the issue to be about the anthem, which many people find distasteful? If that’s the case then do it some other time. And another thing…I thought he met with the NFL last year and they came to an agreement to help and that he was satisfied. Now apparently he isn’t satisfied which tells me there is no way he will be satisfied ever.

  21. You are using the anthem to get attention,and disrespecting all those who have fallen for this country in doing so. Your “issues” will always be drowned out by your disrespect, so while you may want the discussion to be about your “issues”, it never will be.

  22. melikefootball says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    You aren’t listening as well, get off your knees and go out in the world, not sidelines and do something for whatever the cause is this Sunday. Odd how def the players are on listening part.
    ————————–
    the guy is STANDING in the tunnel and you made the comment get off your knee and then you have the unmitigated gall*stephen a smith voice* to say the players aren’t listening. LOL unreal

  24. “I want the conversation to be about the issues”
    =================================================

    We don’t want to participate in the conversation, we want to watch football.

  25. smitty113 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    If he wants to talk about African Americans murdering African Americans which make up 93% of all African American murders I’m all ears.
    ——————————-

    So your logic is well since African Americans commit violent crime against each other a lot why does it matter when others do it? I’m just trying to understand your viewpoint.

    Will this comment get posted???

  26. well then Malcolm, what are you doing about these issues, you know, besides raising your fist?

  27. A lot of people hated Muhammad Ali too.

    In retrospect, those people look like idiots.

  28. If he wants to talk about African Americans murdering African Americans which make up 93% of all African American murders I’m all ears.

    ——————————————————————————————–

    Thats not an issue. Thats okay to the sitters/kneelers. Its when whitey does it that it isn’t acceptable. Do black people kill non-black people??

  31. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said during training camp that the anthem is not the right time and stadiums not the right place for protests about social injustice and police brutality. He instead asked for attention to be focused on players’ actions in their communities as they seek to find solutions.

    ———————————————————————

    So, we are pretending that Dak Prescott is the voice of reason, rather than another of Jerruh’s puppets. Interesting take.

  32. Now that the most vocal leader of the protests is no longer protesting on the field, the other lemmings will fall in line. With the recent news that ESPN will not show kneelers/protesters on their MNF broadcast, we’re hopefully near the end of this obscenely stupid story.

  33. Prescott is exactly right . I have said it a few times on here. Both the NFL and the player have the money and the power to create a media front that shows players doing things in there communities and the issues that are being fought and show the progress being made. I will guarantee you that most fans would have some respect for players that are actively doing things in their communities and make a difference compered to the player who just kneels and complains and then floats out a story how he bought his Mom a half million dollar home. What if the guy that is kneeling just $200,000 to a local police department for better training or equipment, and also make both sides aware of how difficult being a policeman might be. I met a guy that think cops out just out to kill black men. Do people really think that? Do you think a cop goes home and are bummed because he didn’t get to shoot anyone. I think not.

  36. What, the issue that white people that don’t comply with police get arrested and sometimes shot just like black people??? Comply and nothing bad will happen.

  37. waynefontesismyfather says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:02 pm
    Malcolm Jenkins: I want the conversation to be about the issues, not the anthem.

    I want you to just play football Malcolm. If I wanted to watch a political stance I’d tune into one of the many cable news channels. If you’d rather talk about the issues then you should retire and get a job at one of those cable news channels.

    We’re here to watch football, you’re here to play football. Be seen and not heard. Thanks.

    41 11 Rate This.
    ——————————————-
    He does play football at a very high level, Pro bowl player on a championship team.
    In addition he understands that the constitution offers him the liberty to peacefully protest and is cognizant enough to take advantage of the exposure that his God given talents have afforded him.
    Are you jealous?

  38. I tune into football to watch football, not politics. Since Malcolm seems to be headstrong about this, go on a political show and talk about your concerns. You’re an athlete, they’d have you on in a heartbeat. Go debate Tucker or Anderson Cooper.

Leave a Reply

