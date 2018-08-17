Malcolm Jenkins: I want the conversation to be about the issues, not the anthem

Posted by Charean Williams on August 17, 2018, 2:59 PM EDT
John Clark on Twitter

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins stayed in the tunnel Thursday night instead of raising his fist as he had done for parts of the past two seasons. On Friday, he explained why.

“I want the conversation to be about the issues, not about the anthem and whether it’s the right time or wrong time,” Jenkins said, via John Clark of Philadelphia’s NBC10. “There’s a lot of work being done. I want that to be the focus.”

Defensive back De’Vante Bausby, who also raised a fist last week, stood alongside Jenkins in the tunnel. Defensive end Michael Bennett remained in the locker room during the anthem Thursday, per Clark.

Jenkins wore a pregame T-shirt that read: “You Aren’t Listening.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said during training camp that the anthem is not the right time and stadiums not the right place for protests about social injustice and police brutality. He instead asked for attention to be focused on players’ actions in their communities as they seek to find solutions.

125 responses to “Malcolm Jenkins: I want the conversation to be about the issues, not the anthem

  2. You aren’t listening as well, get off your knees and go out in the world, not sidelines and do something for whatever the cause is this Sunday. Odd how def the players are on listening part.

  3. Malcolm Jenkins: I want the conversation to be about the issues, not the anthem.

    I want you to just play football Malcolm. If I wanted to watch a political stance I’d tune into one of the many cable news channels. If you’d rather talk about the issues then you should retire and get a job at one of those cable news channels.

    We’re here to watch football, you’re here to play football. Be seen and not heard. Thanks.

  melikefootball says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:02 pm
    You aren’t listening as well, get off your knees and go out in the world, not sidelines and do something for whatever the cause is this Sunday. Odd how def the players are on listening part.

    ————————————————————————————

    “THE MALCOLM JENKINS FOUNDATION
    The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation is committed to youth development in underserved communities through programs and initiatives that emphasize education, character development, leadership, life skills, health and recreation.”

    Is that good enough for you or is he still too “def”?

  logicalvoicesays says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:03 pm
    Thumbs up for kneeling!!!

    …Thumbs up your ______ for kneeling

    There! I fixed it for you

  13. “Malcolm Jenkins: I want the conversation to be about the issues, not the anthem.”

    Then here is an idea Malcom. You and a few of your like-minded buddies should get together and purchase some air time on one or more of the TV networks and use that forum to get people to tune in and discuss your issues.

  15. Here’s a thought, talk in specific terms publicly about the issues you are concerned about. Do it as loudly as you want about whatever you want, OUTSIDE of work. There is already enough politics in most Americans’ daily lives. If you don’t want it to be abot the Anthem, don’t protest during the Anthem… I feel like I am taking crazy pills!

  waynefontesismyfather says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:05 pm
    Jenkins wore a pregame T-shirt that read: “You Aren’t Listening.”

    You’re right. We’re here to watch football not listen to you bloviate.

    —————————————-

    And also, we’re experiencing an oversaturation of social justice and activism. When you flash issues in people’s faces and on social media 24/7, you’re annoying people to where they tune you out and refuse to listen to you. Plus, there’s a good chance that most of the 60% of minorities in jail are guilty of the crimes they’ve committed. Not all of them are guilty, but not all of them are innocent either. He really killed that cause when he gave Super Bowl tickets to a guy who was in jail for 30 yrs for a crime he was guilty of doing.

  19. If he wants to talk about African Americans murdering African Americans which make up 93% of all African American murders I’m all ears.

  20. So he protests during the national anthem and doesn’t want the issue to be about the anthem, which many people find distasteful? If that’s the case then do it some other time. And another thing…I thought he met with the NFL last year and they came to an agreement to help and that he was satisfied. Now apparently he isn’t satisfied which tells me there is no way he will be satisfied ever.

  21. You are using the anthem to get attention,and disrespecting all those who have fallen for this country in doing so. Your “issues” will always be drowned out by your disrespect, so while you may want the discussion to be about your “issues”, it never will be.

  melikefootball says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    You aren’t listening as well, get off your knees and go out in the world, not sidelines and do something for whatever the cause is this Sunday. Odd how def the players are on listening part.
    ————————–
    the guy is STANDING in the tunnel and you made the comment get off your knee and then you have the unmitigated gall*stephen a smith voice* to say the players aren’t listening. LOL unreal

  24. “I want the conversation to be about the issues”
    =================================================

    We don’t want to participate in the conversation, we want to watch football.

  smitty113 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    If he wants to talk about African Americans murdering African Americans which make up 93% of all African American murders I’m all ears.
    ——————————-

    So your logic is well since African Americans commit violent crime against each other a lot why does it matter when others do it? I’m just trying to understand your viewpoint.

    Will this comment get posted???

  26. well then Malcolm, what are you doing about these issues, you know, besides raising your fist?

  27. A lot of people hated Muhammad Ali too.

    In retrospect, those people look like idiots.

  28. If he wants to talk about African Americans murdering African Americans which make up 93% of all African American murders I’m all ears.

    ——————————————————————————————–

    Thats not an issue. Thats okay to the sitters/kneelers. Its when whitey does it that it isn’t acceptable. Do black people kill non-black people??

  31. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said during training camp that the anthem is not the right time and stadiums not the right place for protests about social injustice and police brutality. He instead asked for attention to be focused on players’ actions in their communities as they seek to find solutions.

    ———————————————————————

    So, we are pretending that Dak Prescott is the voice of reason, rather than another of Jerruh’s puppets. Interesting take.

  32. Now that the most vocal leader of the protests is no longer protesting on the field, the other lemmings will fall in line. With the recent news that ESPN will not show kneelers/protesters on their MNF broadcast, we’re hopefully near the end of this obscenely stupid story.

  33. Prescott is exactly right . I have said it a few times on here. Both the NFL and the player have the money and the power to create a media front that shows players doing things in there communities and the issues that are being fought and show the progress being made. I will guarantee you that most fans would have some respect for players that are actively doing things in their communities and make a difference compered to the player who just kneels and complains and then floats out a story how he bought his Mom a half million dollar home. What if the guy that is kneeling just $200,000 to a local police department for better training or equipment, and also make both sides aware of how difficult being a policeman might be. I met a guy that think cops out just out to kill black men. Do people really think that? Do you think a cop goes home and are bummed because he didn’t get to shoot anyone. I think not.

  36. What, the issue that white people that don’t comply with police get arrested and sometimes shot just like black people??? Comply and nothing bad will happen.

  waynefontesismyfather says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:02 pm
    Malcolm Jenkins: I want the conversation to be about the issues, not the anthem.

    I want you to just play football Malcolm. If I wanted to watch a political stance I’d tune into one of the many cable news channels. If you’d rather talk about the issues then you should retire and get a job at one of those cable news channels.

    We’re here to watch football, you’re here to play football. Be seen and not heard. Thanks.

    41 11 Rate This.
    ——————————————-
    He does play football at a very high level, Pro bowl player on a championship team.
    In addition he understands that the constitution offers him the liberty to peacefully protest and is cognizant enough to take advantage of the exposure that his God given talents have afforded him.
    Are you jealous?

  38. I tune into football to watch football, not politics. Since Malcolm seems to be headstrong about this, go on a political show and talk about your concerns. You’re an athlete, they’d have you on in a heartbeat. Go debate Tucker or Anderson Cooper.

  39. Am I the only one who never even tunes into sporting events until the game starts who doesn’t understand why people who claim to be offended by anthem protests just don’t do the same thing if they “just want to see football” like they say.

    No one is making you watch them protest and it’s not even addressed once the game starts so who exactly is forcing you to deal with politics during football?

    Common sense and basic problem solving skills seem to be an endangered resource in America now a days or people are just addicted to being offended by things that they literally are forcing themselves to endure.

  40. Then stop trying to use the anthem as a platform to get whatever message you claim to care about it. It only pisses people off and ensures people won’t listen to you. As a professional athlete you have mics and cameras at your disposal. Use those to get your message out, use social media and or get actively involved in making a difference. Protesting during the national anthem isn’t activism, its ignorant, insulting and counter productive.

  41. When his playing days are over he’ll be a great political candidate in New York, California, or the city of Chicago.

  akaodoyle says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said during training camp that the anthem is not the right time and stadiums not the right place for protests about social injustice and police brutality. He instead asked for attention to be focused on players’ actions in their communities as they seek to find solutions.

    ———————————————————————

    So, we are pretending that Dak Prescott is the voice of reason, rather than another of Jerruh’s puppets. Interesting take.

    ————————-

    The huge difference is Jenkins feels empowered to protest because he already signed a big NFL contract and is financially set for life. Dak has not… yet. Dak’s agent probably told him to back Jerrah 100% and appeal to his vanity. After he signs a $130m+ contract, then Dak can have all dissenting opinions he wants. Smart move by Prescott and his agent.

  the17thearlofoxford says:

    A lot of people hated Muhammad Ali too.

    In retrospect, those people look like idiots.
    ==============================================

    He gave comfort to the enemy when our soldiers were on the ground fighting.

  charger383 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:10 pm
    when will Jenkins figure out a lot of us do not care about his issues?

    I do care about his issues, but not at the expense of somebody/something else that I also care about, i.e., the National Anthem, our country, and our Armed Forces.

    Don’t say “If you care about me, spit in that guy’s face.” Find another way, another venue for your cause that does not disrespect a different group of people. YOU made this about the anthem, and YOU can stop making it about the anthem by standing.

  48. Then maybe it’s time that you told the world, in a coherent manner, what the issues actually are.

  49. Some of you need to do some research on what Malcolm Jenkins’ positions and actions. This guy is not some uninformed malcontent like Kaep he is very measured in what he says and how he says it.

    1. He has never kneeled, he has only raised a fist.
    2. The guy puts a ton of his time and reousrces into criminal justice reform issues

    For those complaining about the national anthem being used as a political platform you can thank the President for that. Kneeling had basically ended when he decided to come out with his moronic statement about “firing the SOBs”, It was a classic red herring to deflect from all the crap Trump is in.

  51. Psst, if it is NOT about the Anthem, then change your tactics to PROVE it is not about the Anthem. Stand for the freakin Anthem and find another way to “use your platform” in a POSITIVE manner regarding the issues you speak of.

  Michael E says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:16 pm
    “I want the conversation to be about the issues”
    =================================================

    We don’t want to participate in the conversation, we want to watch football.

    27 4 Rate This
    —————————————————
    While I don’t think much of the opinion, I can at least appreciate the honesty. I’d feel better about all of this if the naysayers stopped hiding behind the convenient excuse of “disrespecting the flag” and just fessed up that they simply don’t care what happens to minorities as long as it doesn’t affect them.

  53. I think the lesson I’ve learned form all of this is you can promote the country, the military, yourself, a sports drink, a car or truck, your teammates, your charities, pizza or fast food in general, your vastly overpriced healthy cook book (still love ya TB12) you can even promote god. But you can’t promote racial equality. That’s when they have gone too far.

    If you think that cops have only shot and killed criminals running from a crime they saw them commit then you have not been paying attention to your country at all.

  54. The average commentator on PFT bashing players have absolutely NO clue WHY players were protesting and what the issues are.

  59. We appear to have several on this forum, so could a Social Justice Warrior or SJW sympathizer PLEASE explain how protesting the National Anthem is going to change state and local policies, that in SOME cases, need to be changed? Former President Obama was a SJW and what laws did he enact or TRY to enact to change policies with which he disagreed? What recommendations did former AG Eric Holder, also a SJW, enact or push for? I’ll answer it for you: NONE! Those laws and policies need to be changed on a local and state level.

    Most of the SJW just want to stir up problems. Case and point, Chicago PD released footage of the man that was killed WITH a gun on his hip, ran and REPEATEDLY FAILED to comply with the commands/requests by the officers. Even after the footage was released, SOME of those activists still protested THAT shooting. Cops are PREPARED to get shot at but their job is NOT to let the person contacted, take shots first, become remorseful and then decide to put the gun down. The Tamir Rice and Philando Castile shootings LOOKED unjustified but the juries decided to acquit. In ALMOST every other instance, the contacted suspect FAILED to comply with LAWFUL commands.

    A well known SJW, here in the Houston area has been silent over the past few years. He was a person that REGULARLY protested (sometimes fairly and unfairly) police use of force/shooting incidents. Houston PD put him on a Firearms Training Simulator and gave him the SAME scenarios that their officers are given. He FAILED on all five scenarios; he shot when he should NOT have and didn’t shoot when he should have. Local cops have FRACTIONS of a second to make a decision that others have minutes, days or months to second guess. The guy with his hands in his pockets KNOWS whether he has a weapon, if and when he plans to use it. The cops have to TRY to react to his action, which is generally faster.

    My cousin was living with me and believed that cops were too quick to want to pull the trigger on suspects; I SHOWED her she was WRONG! I pulled the slides off my weapons and we both had only the trigger portions. I had her stand with the “weapon” POINTED at me and she was giving me commands to show my hand; which was behind my back. SHE knew (unlike most instances with street cops) I had a weapon. I was talking smack to her and would NOT comply with her commands. During my two minutes of smack talking, I would intermittently tell her that I PLANNED to shoot her and to be ready for it. When I acted, I got off three clicks before she got off one! Point made!

  nhpats says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:42 pm
    Michael E says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:16 pm
    “I want the conversation to be about the issues”
    =================================================

    We don’t want to participate in the conversation, we want to watch football.

    27 4 Rate This
    —————————————————
    While I don’t think much of the opinion, I can at least appreciate the honesty. I’d feel better about all of this if the naysayers stopped hiding behind the convenient excuse of “disrespecting the flag” and just fessed up that they simply don’t care what happens to minorities as long as it doesn’t affect them.

    ————-

    When hundred of black men shoot other black men each day, it is safe to say that many of these “minorities” don’t care what happens to themselves….

  stylzinc says:
    . . . he understands that the constitution offers him the liberty to peacefully protest and is cognizant enough to take advantage of the exposure that his God given talents have afforded him.
    ===

    He may or may not understand the Constitution, but your words clearly indicate you do not.
    I’m getting sick to death of having to repeat this, but the Constitution you refer to, including the First Amendment, outlines a citizen’s rights in relation to the U.S. Government, PERIOD!
    That means that with certain exceptions, the government cannot sanction you for your speech. It does not protect one from the consequences of his or her words or actions in the private sector, including on the job.
    Those of you who keep bloviating about the “players using their platform” either don’t get it or don’t want to understand. They aren’t using THIER platform, they’re hijacking their EMPLOYERS’ platform, and said employers have every legal right to demand they stop protesting on their time and dime.
    The Constitution has nothing to do with this issue, a fact you should have learned at least by the time you reached junior high.

  64. Malcolm…if you don’t want it be about the anthem STOP USING THE ANTHEM to get your message across. If people aren’t listening as you claim, find another platform!
    I’ve said this before…I understand what the players are trying to do, but they need to use a different platform. The platform they’re using is only creating MORE racial divide. One needs to look no further than the comments on these posts to see that.

  65. Malcolm, my response to you would be, “Too Late”. The players and league have bungled this so badly, no one is going to listen to a player talk about the issues.

  66. I would love to see real conversations about issues, see people that do the easy things like talk, or gesture to do something constructive to make our world better.

    Malcom think about this.. when your kid, a baby doesn’t think they are being heard the scream louder. They don’t understand there are other ways to communicate, and that using a different method may be more appropriate for your message.

    I suggest you tweet and meet with Trump in a open manner, partners help you solve problems. Adversaries put up road blocks. You don’t have to like him, if your cause means that much to you.

    The nfl players need one prominent player to start the conversations with law enforcement and government.

  67. Mind boggling how so many people cry about kneeling being disrespectful to troops, veterans, etc.. You being “offended” does not translate to it being “disrespectful” to anyone.

  71. Unfortunately the world is full of jerks that will always make it about the Anthem, or Soldiers, or anything else to put the conversation in bad light because they are uncomfortable talking about the issues. It’s just how it works.

  72. All I can say is these protesters better keep their jobs because the moment they are cut they will not have another team sign them.
    Start speaking up against the MAJORITY black on black crime and then I might pay attn to you and listen. Until then I dont think anyone cares what you say Malcolm.

  jdreed68 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:01 pm
    Unfortunately the world is full of jerks that will always make it about the Anthem, or Soldiers, or anything else to put the conversation in bad light because they are uncomfortable talking about the issues. It’s just how it works.

    ——————————–

    People aren’t uncomfortable about issues. People are upset over how they protest issues. It may not have been the intent, but those who aren’t standing for the Anthem are trashing the Anthem, flag, and military. Bill Maher wasn’t being racist when he said the N-word last year, but he still shouldn’t have said the most racist term known in society.

  You B. Crazy says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:35 pm
    akaodoyle says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said during training camp that the anthem is not the right time and stadiums not the right place for protests about social injustice and police brutality. He instead asked for attention to be focused on players’ actions in their communities as they seek to find solutions.

    ———————————————————————

    So, we are pretending that Dak Prescott is the voice of reason, rather than another of Jerruh’s puppets. Interesting take.

    ————————-

    The huge difference is Jenkins feels empowered to protest because he already signed a big NFL contract and is financially set for life. Dak has not… yet. Dak’s agent probably told him to back Jerrah 100% and appeal to his vanity. After he signs a $130m+ contract, then Dak can have all dissenting opinions he wants. Smart move by Prescott and his agent.
    =======================================================

    Did the agents for Jim Brown and Tony Dungy tell them to bac Jerry, since they voiced the same opinion as Dak (yes I know the media hardly covered it)?

  77. Racism, targeting, profiling and subjecting minorities to unequal treatment by Law Enforcement and the Courts is a shameful fact of life too few non minorities have no idea or experience of…. and some harbor antipathy or worse. That is a poor reflection on those who are “too blind to see, too deaf to hear” what our country needs to do to end injustice and brutality.

  79. I have been anti protest all along because I do think disrespecting the flag and the military is not the way to do this. I never took the rest of what these guys said seriously because they lost me at the start with their public disply of disrespect. But in this case Jenkins has stopped the public display of disrespect. I still wish he would get on out there and show respect but at least he is staying neutral with that stuff now. So at the game I still dont want to hear his isdues, I tuned in to play football. But if he wants to publish something video or written I would certainly absorb it and give it fair consideration. Cant promise to agree or disagree, at this stage I could only promise to absorb and consider.

    As far as those that are getting riled about him having issues at all, even if he protests on his own time (as many of you have been challenging him to do) you are still going to hate on it. There is just no helping that.

  nhpats says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:51 pm
    shadywarrior says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:42 pm
    Michael E says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:16 pm
    “I want the conversation to be about the issues”
    =================================================

    We don’t want to participate in the conversation, we want to watch football.

    27 4 Rate This
    —————————————————
    While I don’t think much of the opinion, I can at least appreciate the honesty. I’d feel better about all of this if the naysayers stopped hiding behind the convenient excuse of “disrespecting the flag” and just fessed up that they simply don’t care what happens to minorities as long as it doesn’t affect them.

    ————-

    When hundred of black men shoot other black men each day, it is safe to say that many of these “minorities” don’t care what happens to themselves….

    3 1 Rate This
    ———————————————————
    I’d argue those stats are largely resulting from socioeconomic problems. There are a million facets to most problems. My issue with this is that there’s an IMMEDIATE deflection any time it’s suggested that maybe there is some mistreatment going. Just once, I’d love to have a conversation about police brutality without bringing up Chicago murder rates. I’m sure we can point fingers all over the place, but why is this particular finger ducked to the extent it is? To suggest that everything is black folks’ fault is just ridiculous.

  granadafan says:
    The average commentator on PFT bashing players have absolutely NO clue WHY players were protesting and what the issues are.

    Or perhaps you’re confused about the difference between understanding a position and agreeing. And the “issues” seem to change regularly depending on whatever’s the outrage of the day.

  83. Malcolm Jenkins-your story is getting old. The”grievances” you speak of are fallacies. 99% of cops who are African American, Latino, Caucasian, and get paid scraps compared to you, want to go home safe to their families.

    The worst parts of America, they try to keep safe, but get crapped on all day by people like you.

    You want respect? Stand for the flag.

    If you hide in a tunnel, we view you as a coward…..”social justice”…..the fallacy of a liberal mind is a true cancer of the mind.

    #walkaway

  84. ““I want the conversation to be about the issues, not about the anthem”

    So stop using the anthem as a political prop. Its not that complicated. Find other venues and means for getting your political views across.

  85. You mean issues like; drugs, gangs, black men not taking responsibility for their off spring, high crime rates, involvement in schools and graduation rates, lack of respect for authority in genral…those kind of issues?

  87. you bash trump for being racist, I haven’t heard him say anything racist. he said stop the kneeling crap, he didn’t say black or white players. plus black unemployment is up more under him than Obama, Clinton, bush, carter ect. quit listening to the race baiter Maxine, jesse, all, get a mind of your own, quit being “victims”.

  88. Jenkins wore a pregame T-shirt that read: “You Aren’t Listening.”

    How true that is. People don’t listen. It’s sad because the message is being lost among the noise about the Anthem itself. And that idiot we have at the helm who just spouts off on Twitter what’s on the top of his bleached head doesn’t help things.

  89. Ok, so if Malcolm Jenkins and the others pay for some TV time, maybe publish an op-ed piece, and do some community work, and just plays football on Sundays with no statement…..you’ll start listening to what he has to say? Or will you just continue living your life the way you always have, only caring about yourself and groups of people who matter to you?

  edon8334 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:16 pm
    smitty113 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    If he wants to talk about African Americans murdering African Americans which make up 93% of all African American murders I’m all ears.
    ——————————-

    So your logic is well since African Americans commit violent crime against each other a lot why does it matter when others do it? I’m just trying to understand your viewpoint.

    Will this comment get posted???

    ———————————————————————————–
    I am happy to answer and also hope my comment does not get randomly deleted by PFT(not going to curse or say anything offensive, but one never knows nowadays).

    We the people who are against the protests have 2 major issues:

    1-Nowadays we as a society are saturated with this 24/7 news cycle and the division it creates. For many of us (I’d estimate well over 50%) football is a sanctuary from politics. When you’re watching a game with family/friends or a room full of complete strangers the last thing crossing anyone’s mind is each other’s political ideology…until the kneeling/protests. What brought us together now has devolved into another thing that divides us, all because some spoiled brat who couldn’t level up from his college playbook got benched while dating a BLM member. Does anyone remember when Colin Kaepernick was an okay running QB who people seemed to write off as an arrogant, not-too-bright jerk-THIS SITE INCLUDED, by the way- all of a sudden he is some civil rights leader?! Cmon do you not see his ulterior motives or the virtue signalling. This is a combination of daddy issues, projection, resentment and trying to be down. The players who have followed his lead are no better. They always claim to want to engage in this “conversation” when it is obvious to anyone being honest they just want to be listened to (and obeyed). This is what is causing the division- a bunch of over privileged athletes who have always been put on a pedestal patronizing us, the fans who whose support helps secure those huge contracts.

    2- This answers your question more directly; they are, by and large, completely out of touch with reality and move the goalpost every chance they get.Malcolm Jenkins said something about 60% of prisoners being people of color and how it is unfair, as an example…well, yes that is because they are locked up proportionally to the crimes they commit. Fair has nothing to do with it, it is simply a consequence for individual actions which is so widespread it affects the group as a whole. When they bring up police shooting suspects they still use false narratives like Michael Brown “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” which has been 100% debunked…if they are going to make a huge public issue over something at least make sure you understand the nuances of your cause, as well as the other side’s point of view.

    The reason people may point out the astronomically high # of shootings in Chicago or the fact that the largest threat to a young black male it isn’t because we don’t think it is tragic or a non issue. It certainly does not negate any act of violence suffered by anyone by the Police (or whoever else); it is simply pointing out that while law enforcement may not be perfect it doesn’t compare to Black on Black violence in frequency or body count. They are celebrities and have a public platform to be heard by millions-why ignore this issue and focus on something that is, frankly, a direct result of the main problem. Would the # of POC being incarcerated be so much higher than every other group if the killing was cut in half..or more? Of course not. It would level out… Protest against the police all you want, it is nothing but a band aid on a gunshot wound…

    Sorry for the long post, just to summarize and give you some perspective our issues are that now we are forced to be inundated with political rhetoric when one of the reasons we watch is to get away from that, the false narrative fueling the protests, the disingenuous statements from the players (not even going to get into it, this has been way too long already) and, of course we do feel it is disrespectful to the Flag and our troops who keep us safe while we spend the afternoon watching grown men play ball. It DOES NOT mean we are racist in any way and/or do not care about the Black community; they are our friends, family and neighbors too. We just feel this needs to end and want our football back….

  91. Well Malcolm—-We all hope You read all these comments about you and your other classless million dollar protesting morons. Then, you all get together and see if any of you can figure out, why God gave you two ears and only one mouth!

  granadafan says:

    The average commentator on PFT bashing players have absolutely NO clue WHY players were protesting and what the issues are.
    ==================================================

    We don’t care why. We want to watch football.

  93. If these players did not take a knee during the anthem nobody would be talking about their issues, or the fact people hate it. I am all for the kneeling, raised first, going to the locker room. Keep it up, bring awareness to the issues, and to those that hate it keep sticking your head in the sand.

  shadywarrior says:
    I’d argue those stats are largely resulting from socioeconomic problems. There are a million facets to most problems. My issue with this is that there’s an IMMEDIATE deflection any time it’s suggested that maybe there is some mistreatment going. Just once, I’d love to have a conversation about police brutality without bringing up Chicago murder rates. I’m sure we can point fingers all over the place, but why is this particular finger ducked to the extent it is? To suggest that everything is black folks’ fault is just ridiculous.

    Mistreatment? Life isn’t easy or perfect for anyone, but fairer here than any country on earth. Understand critical importance of self-responsibility and that opportunity in 2018 America is essentially colorblind. Pointing the finger of blame and living life as a victim hurts both individual and group, and is disingenuous regardless of race.

  96. There is ZERO end game here. ZERO. Someone please tell me the scenario that ends this debate. What ever you say will be fantasy unless you tell me the grown ups made them stop.

  wvugrad00 says:

    If these players did not take a knee during the anthem nobody would be talking about their issues, or the fact people hate it.
    ===================================================

    Oh we are talking about it. But it’s not the response you like.

  PFT's Most Moderated says:
    Jenkins wore a pregame T-shirt that read: “You Aren’t Listening.”
    How true that is. People don’t listen. It’s sad because the message is being lost among the noise about the Anthem itself. And that idiot we have at the helm who just spouts off on Twitter what’s on the top of his bleached head doesn’t help things.

    “the message is being lost among the noise about the Anthem itself”. That’s the essence.. You and Malcolm can ponder why that is..

  PFT's Most Moderated says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:32 pm
    Jenkins wore a pregame T-shirt that read: “You Aren’t Listening.”

    How true that is. People don’t listen. It’s sad because the message is being lost among the noise about the Anthem itself. And that idiot we have at the helm who just spouts off on Twitter what’s on the top of his bleached head doesn’t help things.

    ————–

    Didn’t that “idiot” tell the players that if they submitted names of folks they believed have been wrongfully incarcerated, he would review their cases and IF applicable, he’d pardon them or commute their sentences. If you’re protesting injustice and meeting with that “idiot” will move you in that direction, why not meet with him? I do think MJ is sincere (unlike Bennett and most of the others) because he does things on his own time but he’s misguided in how he’s addressing the issue.

    I’m black and grew up poor; NOT welfare poor but poor nonetheless. I saw multiple folks (with MUCH better circumstances than me) squander those opportunities by getting involved with drugs or crime. I surpassed my opening circumstances by getting an education and keeping my nose literally and figuratively clean. I was there when many decided to veer off path and I stayed the course. The point that me and others are making about the black on black crime rate and it being a MUCH bigger issue than police involved shootings. Imo, its synonymous to complaining about the kitchen trash can overflowing, while ignoring that the kitchen is on fire. Maybe if the homicide rates were lower, the police would NOT feel the need to patrol those areas more. Also, if you’re stopped by the police, even if it’s ACTUALLY BOGUS, comply and let your attorney address it.

  101. The NFL has opened up a can of worms for not nipping this Kneeling controversy in the bud. Say it’s about Freedom of Speech? Then how about when others want to promote their cause? Anti-Abortion? Gay Rights? Gun Rights? The list can go on forever. And the game pushed aside. Thanks Goodell, thanks(rolls eyes)

  103. All the comments stating MJ should voice and act out on his political agenda outside of football are correct. Its because he and others have a captive audience he wont do that. He wants to make a statement and if he goes outside of football he wont get nearly the attention. It takes little effort to just kneel, raise a fist or hide out in a tunnel. It takes a lot more moxy and effort to coordinate effective change outside football. I think its a lazy way to address the issue.

  104. I find it hard to believe that the majority of these comments against Malcolm Jenkins are from everyday PFT posters. The story lines seemed to close to one another. I agree with Malcolm Jenkins and against the 95% of the posters who don’t. It’s too large of a number on one side to be believed. How does taking a knee for 60 seconds or so before the game interfere with anyone’s enjoyment of the game? The man is not talking he’s just kneeling for all the injustices down to especially people of color, his color and that’s what I would do because it keeps happening. and I’m white, just being real. He wants it not to be about the anthem but about the injustices we have all seen online. People being shot in the back while running away or accurately stumbling away. Innocent people being tasered for no good reason. The taking a knee is a very mild way to protest and the posts against it are way over the top. These comments don’t strike me as innocent opinions but those that have been coached. I’m with Malcolm Jenkins and it’s a bit lonely right now but it’s his right. I don’t buy the argument he’s at all disrespecting the flag, he fighting for what he believe should stop. He’s not ruining the game for me. Most soldiers I know fought for that right to protest. He’s only taking a few seconds get off your high horse. The guy has the right whether anyone likes it or not. Trump stay out of sports you got enough trouble of your own.

  105. So you dont protest in the off season and do it during the anthem. You then want the issue to be not about the anthem. Yeah this makes sense. As much as the players ignoring the real issue of black on black violence that is a plague amongst blacks in Chicago. Where is the protesting there? This only about the hatred of cops and our country. Especially when you protest during the anthem.

  shadywarrior says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:23 pm
    nhpats says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:51 pm
    shadywarrior says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:42 pm
    Michael E says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:16 pm
    “I want the conversation to be about the issues”
    =================================================

    We don’t want to participate in the conversation, we want to watch football.

    27 4 Rate This
    —————————————————
    While I don’t think much of the opinion, I can at least appreciate the honesty. I’d feel better about all of this if the naysayers stopped hiding behind the convenient excuse of “disrespecting the flag” and just fessed up that they simply don’t care what happens to minorities as long as it doesn’t affect them.

    ————-

    When hundred of black men shoot other black men each day, it is safe to say that many of these “minorities” don’t care what happens to themselves….

    3 1 Rate This
    ———————————————————
    I’d argue those stats are largely resulting from socioeconomic problems. There are a million facets to most problems. My issue with this is that there’s an IMMEDIATE deflection any time it’s suggested that maybe there is some mistreatment going. Just once, I’d love to have a conversation about police brutality without bringing up Chicago murder rates. I’m sure we can point fingers all over the place, but why is this particular finger ducked to the extent it is? To suggest that everything is black folks’ fault is just ridiculous.

    ——-
    So why do 1st generation immigrants from cultures all over Asia not have these same “socioeconomic” issues and resort to violence? They come here, work hard and many times within a single generation their kids are off to law or medical schools. I would say the main difference is that they do not see themselves as victims. They see and take advantage of the opportunities America has to offer.

  107. I don’t think my post will be allowed but I don’t understand why. Aren’t we all good sports? You know guys and gals who know how to win and lose without crying, sometimes as least. We shall see. While I wrote this while I was on one knee praying for this country to stop attacking minorities and to stop the lying.

  108. Stop the anthem drama, call up CNN/FoxNews/MSNBC and ask for an interview…just be prepared for an actual debate on the issue. Players have been able to do this from the beginning but they haven’t because it is much easier to kneel, anger millions and then whine about the response without ever having to make a sensible argument defending their position.

  109. No, Malcom, you don’t get to extort the National Anthem for your petty, fake, made up, insignificant, and your community caused issues. If you hold our national anthem as an exercise to get attention for your issues, then we don’t give a flying monkey about your issues.

    Right now the best decision is for no attention to be given the National Anthem by the media and then you won’t have a pot to …. in. You racist!

  shadywarrior says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    I’d argue those stats are largely resulting from socioeconomic problems. There are a million facets to most problems. My issue with this is that there’s an IMMEDIATE deflection any time it’s suggested that maybe there is some mistreatment going. Just once, I’d love to have a conversation about police brutality without bringing up Chicago murder rates. I’m sure we can point fingers all over the place, but why is this particular finger ducked to the extent it is? To suggest that everything is black folks’ fault is just ridiculous.
    —————————————————

    You’re partially right. The corrupt politicians that have controled these districts in most major cities are also to blame for doing nothing but perpetuating the poverty and lack of opportunity and keeping their communities dependent on the government. Empowering people to take control of their own lives would diminish their own political power. That’s something the politicians aren’t interested in.

  111. People who respect this country respect the flag and the anthem. The beauty of that is that the country affords those who wish to criticize the right to do so. But doing so carries its own burden, and if people don’t like what you are doing, they have the same right to criticize your actions. That is what President Trump has done and continues to do. By choosing to disrespect the flag and the anthem, for whatever after the fact reasons you use to explain it, you invited the criticism. Make your statement and take the consequences.

  dregonspengler says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:54 pm
    He may or may not understand the Constitution, but your words clearly indicate you do not.
    I’m getting sick to death of having to repeat this, but the Constitution you refer to, including the First Amendment, outlines a citizen’s rights in relation to the U.S. Government, PERIOD!
    That means that with certain exceptions, the government cannot sanction you for your speech. It does not protect one from the consequences of his or her words or actions in the private sector, including on the job.
    Those of you who keep bloviating about the “players using their platform” either don’t get it or don’t want to understand. They aren’t using THIER platform, they’re hijacking their EMPLOYERS’ platform, and said employers have every legal right to demand they stop protesting on their time and dime.
    The Constitution has nothing to do with this issue, a fact you should have learned at least by the time you reached junior high.

    27 2 Rate This

    ————————————————————-
    In that case, everything you said is completely off base because under the current CBA, NFL players are absolutely within their rights to protest when the do.

  114. “I want the conversation to be about the issues, not about the anthem and whether it’s the right time or wrong time,” Jenkins said, via John Clark of Philadelphia’s NBC10. “There’s a lot of work being done. I want that to be the focus.”

    You should have thought about that earlier, son.

  stylzinc says:
    In that case, everything you said is completely off base because under the current CBA, NFL players are absolutely within their rights to protest when the do.
    ==

    Everything I said is written into the Constitution that you so clearly do not understand.
    As for the CBA, it does not spell out specific punishment the NFL can dole out, but it also does not spell out any specific right to protest by the players while on the job.
    A CBA agreement with the NFLPA is necessary for the NFL to hand out a specific punishment, but the absence of such a clause does not in any way prevent the owners from demanding the players stop, or from coming up with solutions to end their protests while on the job.
    My friend, you need to stop writing with your emotions and research things before you write. All you’re doing now is hurting your cause with misinformation, and coming across as yet another angry-but-uninformed individual.
    Have a nice day.

  shadywarrior says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:23 pm
    I’d argue those stats are largely resulting from socioeconomic problems. There are a million facets to most problems. My issue with this is that there’s an IMMEDIATE deflection any time it’s suggested that maybe there is some mistreatment going. Just once, I’d love to have a conversation about police brutality without bringing up Chicago murder rates. I’m sure we can point fingers all over the place, but why is this particular finger ducked to the extent it is? To suggest that everything is black folks’ fault is just ridiculous.
    ———-

    Ok I’ll start. In 2018, as of July 31st:

    39 LEOs killed on duty by felonious assault

  nhpats says:
    August 17, 2018 at 5:45 pm
    shadywarrior says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:23 pm
    nhpats says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:51 pm
    shadywarrior says:
    I’d argue those stats are largely resulting from socioeconomic problems. There are a million facets to most problems. My issue with this is that there’s an IMMEDIATE deflection any time it’s suggested that maybe there is some mistreatment going. Just once, I’d love to have a conversation about police brutality without bringing up Chicago murder rates. I’m sure we can point fingers all over the place, but why is this particular finger ducked to the extent it is? To suggest that everything is black folks’ fault is just ridiculous.

    ——-
    So why do 1st generation immigrants from cultures all over Asia not have these same “socioeconomic” issues and resort to violence? They come here, work hard and many times within a single generation their kids are off to law or medical schools. I would say the main difference is that they do not see themselves as victims. They see and take advantage of the opportunities America has to offer.

    1 0 Rate This
    ———————————————
    Why do white people live in trailer parks on welfare? Wait….SOME do, but not ALL, and how dare I make such a sweeping generalization? First off, “the white American way” does not have to be the standard everyone lives by and aims to measure up to, we gotta get that out of the way first. This conversation gets viewed entirely through that lens, and I think that’s wrong to do. That’s the type of arrogance that bothers me, this idea that everyone has to conform to certain way to be considered a decent citizen. To your point about Asians…where I’m from in Boston, the wildest kids I knew were Vietnamese, you didn’t want a problem with them. So not everyone fits your white-accepted stereotype of the quiet studious Asian kid. Success in a capitalist society is no measure of decency, never forget that. But once again, there’s a deflection. There seemingly is an issue with police brutality against black men in this country. Period. That’s the issue at hand. It doesn’t matter what black people are doing amongst themselves. It’s doesnt matter what Asians are doing. Let’s have a discussion about black men and police. We can talk about black on black crime when black on black crime is the issue on the table, and quite frankly, as a white guy, I feel like that’s a topic that black folks can introduce for discussion amongst themselves, it doesn’t matter what non-black people think of it. Meanwhile police are of all races, that’s something that affects us all.

  shadywarrior says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:23 pm
    I’d argue those stats are largely resulting from socioeconomic problems. There are a million facets to most problems. My issue with this is that there’s an IMMEDIATE deflection any time it’s suggested that maybe there is some mistreatment going. Just once, I’d love to have a conversation about police brutality without bringing up Chicago murder rates. I’m sure we can point fingers all over the place, but why is this particular finger ducked to the extent it is? To suggest that everything is black folks’ fault is just ridiculous.
    ———-

    Ok I’ll start. In 2018, as of July 31st:

    39 LEOs killed on duty by felonious assault

    37 Officers were killed with firearms

    24 Handguns
    7 Rifles
    1 Shotgun
    5 Not reported

    2 officers were killed with vehicles.

    Officers Feloniously Killed: Circumstance Encountered
    Upon Arrival at Scene of Incident

    18 Investigative/enforcement
    5 Tactical situation
    4 Investigative activity
    3 Wanted person
    2 Felony traffic stop
    2 Investigating suspicious person/circumstance
    1 Handling persons with mental illness
    1 Traffic stop violation
    10 Ambush (entrapment/premeditation)
    3 Pursuit
    2 Respond to crime in progress
    2 Administrative assignment
    2 Arrest situation – Tactical situation
    1 Assist another law enforcement officer – Foot pursuit
    1 Disorder/disturbance – Domestic violence

    27 officers have been killed in 2018 by accident –

    Officers Accidentally Killed: Type of Accident/
    Call for Service or Reason for Involvement
    21 Motor vehicle crash (car/truck/SUV)
    8 Patrol
    3 Pursuit
    2 Assisting other law enforcement officers
    2 Training
    2 Traffic control
    1 Rescue/recovery
    1 Respond to crime in progress
    2 Other
    5 Pedestrian officer struck by vehicle
    2 Assist citizen(s)
    1 Traffic enforcement
    1 Traffic control
    1 Pursuit
    1 Drowning (patrol)

  119. Issue? The issue that you want an exemption on obeying the law? I have two officers in my immediate family. They are subjected to horrific verbal and sometimes physical abuse on a daily basis. Sometimes cops go too far, and they generally get punished, but this crap of saying they pick on people because of race is baloney. People that get pulled over are almost universally deserving of it.

  Michael E says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:38 pm
    the17thearlofoxford says:

    A lot of people hated Muhammad Ali too.

    In retrospect, those people look like idiots.
    ==============================================

    He gave comfort to the enemy when our soldiers were on the ground fighting
    ==================================
    Kinda like Comrade Trump….

  122. @ShadyWarrier – first you claimed that the reason so many blacks are killing one another were “socioeconomic “. When Inpoited our that 1st generation Asians come here (many with very little) under similar “socioeconomic” situations and yet don’t have the same level of violence (sire they have some….but not hundreds of shootings per day) you decided to move the goalposts. So tell me this: why specifically are young black men trying to kill each other by the hundreds in this country each day? Then tell me why given the relatively small number of small number of abusive police shootings is a higher priority to these athletes, you, me or anyone else?

  nhpats says:
    August 17, 2018 at 7:19 pm
    @ShadyWarrier – first you claimed that the reason so many blacks are killing one another were “socioeconomic “. When Inpoited our that 1st generation Asians come here (many with very little) under similar “socioeconomic” situations and yet don’t have the same level of violence (sire they have some….but not hundreds of shootings per day) you decided to move the goalposts. So tell me this: why specifically are young black men trying to kill each other by the hundreds in this country each day? Then tell me why given the relatively small number of small number of abusive police shootings is a higher priority to these athletes, you, me or anyone else?
    ———————————————
    I’m not trying to move the goalposts. There aren’t even goalposts to move, I don’t operate on set standards too much as a general rule. How Asians have handled their experience doesn’t have to be the standard for everyone, first of all. I don’t know the reason young black men are killing each other, I just know that it’s not really my business to comment on since I’m not black. White people have their own problems, such as racial prejudice, and that’s what I’m trying to address, within MY own community.

    Tell you the truth, I’m not really passionate about the subject, I’m an individualist. I don’t believe in government, law & order…just not what I think humans are meant to be doing, so I refuse to have my life dictated by such things. Personally, I think it’s audacious if anyone to think they should have a job making laws FOR me, and equally audacious to think they should have a job enforcing said un-asked-for laws. Honestly, I think it’s certifiably insane of the vast majority of people to even accept living under such a situation instead of our intended naked, unfiltered freedom, like LITERALLY EVERY OTHER ANIMAL ON THIS PLANET. What I take issue with and call people out for on the Internet, I don’t necessarily even have a dog in the fight, I just reserve the right to comment on what I see from a very independent eye, and then I move along my day. I’m not the solutions guy. I spot problems, shine a flashlight on it, have a good one, I’m outta here. Skolvikes just hit me with some stats….I appreciate the research, but that’s all for a conversation someone else wants to have. In this case whole anthem issue, I don’t even care, I just care that other people care so much, and I think a lot of the people complaining are veiling more ignorant feelings with what they feel is a respectable cause. But ultimately they just have a disdain for minorities because they don’t fit some standard of theirs. None of this can ruin my Friday night though, wish everyone the best, appreciate the responses, have a super evening.

  mrblksd619 says:
    Michael E says:August 17, 2018 at 3:38 pm
    the17thearlofoxford says:

    A lot of people hated Muhammad Ali too.
    In retrospect, those people look like idiots.
    ==============================================
    He gave comfort to the enemy when our soldiers were on the ground fighting
    ==================================
    Kinda like Comrade Trump….

    Wow, logic not the strong suite. But obviously good with the feelings, full on Trump triggered and deranged. SMH.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!