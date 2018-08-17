Malcolm Jenkins says he was flagged for doing his job

Getty Images

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins drew a penalty flag for a hit on Patriots wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson on Thursday night, and afterward Jenkins said the penalty was for doing nothing more than his job.

Jenkins, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness, said the official told him the flag was thrown because Jenkins didn’t have to hit Patterson. Jenkins said his job is to hit Patterson.

“The explanation I got for the flag was that I didn’t have to hit him, which is kind of opposite of what my job description is. So I don’t understand that,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins’ comments are the latest across the NFL this offseason indicating that NFL players are not on the same page as the Competition Committee and owners who make the rules or the officials who enforce the rules. That dichotomy has existed in the NFL for years, but it has been readily apparent this offseason, when the league passed a new rule against lowering the helmet despite outcry from players that they don’t understand the rule and don’t know how to play under its strictures. The start of the regular season is less than three weeks away, and this issue isn’t going anywhere.