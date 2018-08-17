Mike Evans on Adoree’ Jackson: He’s a freak athlete

Getty Images

The Titans and Buccaneers have been practicing together this week and that’s given Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans an up-close look at Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson.

Evans was left impressed by what he saw from Jackson, who intercepted two passes during Thursday’s practice and followed each one with standing backflips. Jackson felt he “didn’t stick my landing correctly,” but Evans proved to be a more favorable judge of the acrobatics as well as the football maneuvers.

“He is an amazing athlete,” Evans said, via the Titans website. “He can run, and his ball skills are off the chain. … I saw that flip — it was impressive. He’s a freak athlete, man. I wish I could do that still.”

The Titans have been equally taken with Jackson’s athletic ability. They took him in the first round last year and started him on defense in every game during his rookie season while also using him as a returner and occasional offensive player. If he can polish those landings, they may also find some use for his gymnastic ability for a halftime show this year.