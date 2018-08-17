My Cause, My Cleats expands for 2018

Getty Images

In recent years, the NFL has dedicated one week of the regular season for the players to wear cleats aimed at promoting causes important to them. For 2018, the program will expand.

Each team will have a designated My Cause, My Cleats game, spanning Week 13, Week 14, Week 15, and ending with the Week 16 Thursday night game between the Saints and the Steelers.

In all, 32 games will include the My Cause, My Cleats program, with each team having a designated home game that will showcase the effort. (It’s unclear whether the visiting team in those games will be permitted to wear individualized cleats; if so, each team will end up using the personalized cleats twice, not once.)

Players also will be permitted to auction their cleats, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the player’s selected charity.

And, as if there was any doubt, the personalized cleats may not include depictions of “firearms and weapons, drugs, hate speech, or other divisive or derogatory content,” they may not alter NFL or team trademarks or logos, and they may not include third-party intellectual property unrelated to the designated cause.