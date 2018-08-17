New Al Riveron helmet video shows how prevalent fouls will be

Getty Images

Earlier this week, NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron posted a short video aimed at helping fans better understand the new rule against lowering the helmet and initiating contact. For a variety of reasons (including an inexplicable lack of narration), the effort fell short. Riveron has now compiled for media consumption a much lengthier video containing the various lowering-the-helmet fouls from Week One.

What the league wants by way of body posture is becoming more clear. It’s also becoming more clear that, barring a dramatic change in player techniques, there will be a lot of these fouls called (and, given the limitations of real-time, naked-eye officiating, not called) in 2018.

Language of the new rule notwithstanding, the league seems to want to eradicate situations where a player dips his head, making initial contact with the crown/top of his helmet. That instinctive maneuver will require many players to undo years of habits and muscle memory. It also will, in too many cases, turn on dumb luck; the helmet can be lowered and the crown/top can approach the opponent as long as the shoulder makes the initial contact with the opponent.

The video concedes that at least two plays triggering fouls during the Week One preseason games were not violations, including the hotly-debated hit by Cardinals safety Travell Dixon on Chargers receiver Geremy Davis. But, as explained here in the aftermath of the game, it appears that the rule as written was applied correctly, given that Dixon did indeed lower his helmet before impact.

But here’s the thing: Dixon’s helmet wasn’t lowered to the point where the crown/top of it made first contact. And so it could be that the league, reluctant to admit via a formal rewriting that the rule is far too broad and unrelenting (it is both), unofficially has decided to interpret the rule differently, adding as a practical matter the words “crown/top of” before “helmet.”

If the goal is (as it should be) to ensure that the player doesn’t use the helmet as a weapon, informally tweaking the rule to apply only to the crown/top of the helmet makes sense, since it’s easy to infer based on that specific posture an intent to use the helmet as a weapon.

If this interpretation of Riveron’s video is correct (and at this point I’m not assuming anything), the new rule against the lowering of the helmet arguably represents an expansion of the prior rule against lowering the helmet and ramming an opponent with the crown/top of the helmet after essentially “lining him up” for the blow. The new rule, as interpreted and applied, makes it a foul any time a player approaches an opponent with the crown/top of his helmet and strikes him with the crown/top of his helmet.

The video from Week One of the preseason — the first full week of games played with the new rule on the books — shows that too many players still make contact with the crown/top of the helmet. That’s the technique that needs to be removed from the game.

That said, it won’t be easy to call this foul correctly in real time and at full speed. Plenty of players will get away with it, plenty will be flagged for not doing it. And 15-yard chunks of real estate won’t or will be handed out erroneously.

While that potential for arbitrary and inconsistent decisions continues to plague the new lowering-the-helmet rule, Riveron’s video provides a very strong clue regarding what the league expects players to do: Refrain from converging on an opponent with the crown/top of the helmet leading the way. The challenge will be to get as many players as possible to comply.