Nick Foles: Shoulder “feels pretty good”

AP

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles exited his team’s Week Two preseason game after taking a hit from Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn, one that prompted Foles to grab his arm faster than Rodney Dangerfield. So now the question becomes whether and to what extent Foles has an injury that could keep him from playing in two weeks and six days against the Falcons, if starter Carson Wentz isn’t ready to return from his torn ACL.

“I was getting ready to throw a deep ball and it got grabbed as I was following on through, so it sort of got a little strained,” Foles told reporters after the game. “So, you know, I was with the trainers, I’ll go in tomorrow and get treatment on it and sort of go from there. But it feels all right, feels pretty good. Hopefully there’s no issues.”

Foles said the injury is only in the shoulder.

“[J]ust sort of got jarred in a funny way as I was following through but you know it feels good and we’ll check it out tomorrow more thoroughly,” Foles said, adding that it’s “fair to say” he was in “some pain” after taking the hit.

“[W]hen you’re following on through on a deep ball and somebody grabs your arm when you’re going, it’s not the best feeling,” Foles said. “But I feel optimistic about it and I’m excited to get into treatment tomorrow and just get this thing moving forward.”

Foles tiptoed around whether he’ll have an MRI, and wouldn’t address whether he’ll be ready for Week One.

“I’m not even going to go there,” Foles said. “We’re just going to live in the moment and just sort of go day-to-day so I’m going to do everything I can to get back on the field and hopefully practice the first day we get back practicing, be ready to roll.”

His goal, indeed, is to play in the next preseason game.

“I mean, I’d be back on the playing field with the guys so that’s my goal, that’s what I feel like’s going to happen,” Foles said. “But once again, you sort of have to go through the proper channels and proper protocols with all this so I’ll find out more information tomorrow and then go from there.”

Much of what goes from there depends on how Foles feels when he rolls out of bed on Friday morning. He’ll know at that point whether there’s a problem that can or can’t be managed between now and September 6, when there’s a chance that the Eagles may have to trot out Nate Sudfeld on the night they celebrate the city’s first Lombardi Trophy.