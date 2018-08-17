Patrick Mahomes hits the highs and the lows in a half

AP

The Chiefs have insisted they’re willing to let Patrick Mahomes learn through his mistakes, because they think big plays are coming as well.

He proved them right on both counts in the first half against the Falcons Friday.

Mahomes lost track of the Falcons defense and threw a bad interception, but followed with a ridiculous 69-year touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill on the next possession.

You get the sense it’s going to be that kind of year for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

After a lackluster opener, Mahomes was 8-of-12 for 138 yards in his half of work against the Falcons. He also threw in 16 rushing yards, giving every indication of the potential they saw in him to trade a future first-rounder to get him, then to trade Alex Smith to clear the way.