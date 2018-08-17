“Personal reasons” led to Marcus Smith’s departure from Seattle

Getty Images

Coach Pete Carroll said Marcus Smith is dealing with a personal matter, and the Seahawks decided it was best to part ways after consulting with the defensive end.

“Really, there were some personal reasons that came into it,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “He has been a great kid in the program and all, and all things considered, that’s as far as I’m going with it. It was the right thing to do, and he understood and he agreed with it.”

Smith had missed practice time earlier this week to deal with his personal issues.

He had 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games last season. Smith, 26, spent three seasons with Philadelphia after the Eagles made him a first-round pick.