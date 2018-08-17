Quarterback sneaks won’t violate the new helmet rule

The new rule against lowering the helmet and initiating contact with an opponent applies anywhere and everywhere on the football field. With one important exception.

Quarterbacks who drop their helmets and ram forward on a sneak play will not be subject to punishment.

NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron explained during a Friday visit to #PFTPM that the Competition Committee decided that, in such situations, the quarterback is bracing for impact from the moment he starts to move forward. That may or may not mesh with the plain language of the rule, given that quarterbacks who deliberately plunge forward, with their heads lowered, may indeed initiate contact with an opponent.

Regardless, the decision has been made that the rule won’t apply to quarterbacks executing a sneak, based on the notion that they are always protecting/bracing when trying to “sneak” the ball forward, into an (ideally) empty “A” gap. Keep that in mind as the games that count approach.

  1. Stupid rule. Nonsensical stipulation. They all brace when lowering. Who’s making these seat of the pants’ decisions? The White House?

  2. Lol….this is TOO funny.

    Like a QB can’t get concussed or broken neck bones diving head first into an angry pile of humanity that is also bracing….bracing to pound the vulnerable QB so that he doesn’t gain yds.

    At this point it’s like a bunch of suits who never played the game are just sitting in a pitch black room and throwing darts at a wall hoping something sticks.

    But they turn the lights on to save the all important time honored tradition of the QB sneak.

    Can’t have it both ways, morons.

  6. the quarterback is bracing for impact from the moment he starts to move forward.

    —-

    So, basically the quarterback is doing what every single ball carrier who is about to be hit is doing but the rule doesn’t apply to him for some reason. Got it.

  7. The exception to the exception is anytime the Patriots try a QB sneak it’s 15 yards and a potential ejection.

  9. What if the NFL gets another QB the size of Jared Lorenzen. Dude was like 380 pounds. A QB that size diving head first into someone elses head isnt gonna mess up anybody?

    All this protect the QB crap. Until it comes to the QB sneak. Huh?

  10. Thats stupid. You are applying a “bracing for impact” clause to only the QB. While defenders basically have to try and tackle square every time and not brace for impact or else they’ll get flagged.

  11. Couldn’t one then also assume a FB is also just “bracing for impact” when he lowers his head on a short yardage FB dive? Can a player still jump over the lines on a goal line play? He’s trying to get over the pile, but he’s leading with his head, or that considered leading with his hands and the ball?

    I understand wanting to get helmet contact out of the game, but the way they’ve tried to rush this in, and the way no one seems to truly understand the rule is going to lead to chaos.

  13. “superfanentertainment says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:47 pm
    What if the NFL gets another QB the size of Jared Lorenzen. Dude was like 380 pounds. A QB that size diving head first into someone elses head isnt gonna mess up anybody?

    All this protect the QB crap. Until it comes to the QB sneak. Huh?”

    The round mound of touchdown. At this point you might not be able to legally tackle him without 3-4 flags being thrown everytime.

