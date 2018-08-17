Report: DeMarco Murray to join FOX as college football analyst

AP

Some team still may call DeMarco Murray to inquire about a return to the NFL, but the former running back has a new job.

FOX soon will announce Murray has joined the network as a college football analyst, Barry Horn reports.

Murray, who spent his first four seasons in Dallas, becomes the latest ex-Cowboy to start a second career in broadcasting. His former teammate, Jason Witten, made his ESPN debut on Thursday night. Another former teammate, Tony Romo, joined CBS’ No. 1 NFL team as an analyst last season.

Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Daryl Johnston, Darren Woodson, Deion Sanders, Jimmy Johnson and Dave Wannstedt are among others with Cowboys’ ties now in broadcasting.

Murray, who led the league in rushing in 2014, spent one season in Philadelphia and two seasons in Tennessee after leaving Dallas as a free agent. He retired after the Titans released him.