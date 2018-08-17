Report: Jake Kumerow has sprained SC joint in shoulder

AP

Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow‘s strong summer has been interrupted by a shoulder injury, although it’s not clear yet how long the interruption will be.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reported on Friday that Kumerow was getting tests on his shoulder after hurting it while diving into the end zone to cap an 82-yard touchdown against the Steelers on Thursday night.

Demovsky reports that those tests showed Kumerow has a sprained SC joint. Demovsky adds that Kumerow is expected to heal “relatively quickly,” although it seems likely he’ll miss some time while waiting to get the green light to return.

Kumerow had three catches for 114 yards on Thursday night and three catches for 76 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opener.