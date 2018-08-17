Report: Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman also won’t play

AP

The Falcons listed only two regulars as out tonight. However, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution adds two bigger names to the list.

Per Ledbetter, the Falcons will hold out running back Devonta Freeman and receiver Julio Jones again this week.

The team announced only that linebacker Deion Jones and kicker Matt Bryant wouldn’t play Friday night against the Chiefs. Jones has a mild strain of an unknown body part, according to Ledbetter, and Bryant has an undisclosed injury.

Freeman, Jones, Bryant and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo (hand) did not play in the preseason opener.