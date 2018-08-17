Report: Samaje Perine expected to miss at least a week

Getty Images

Washington running back Byron Marshall is reportedly going to miss 2-4 weeks after hurting his ankle and they’re also set to be missing Samaje Perine in the backfield for a while.

Perine hurt his ankle after running for 30 yards on his first carry of Thursday night’s game and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that he’s expected to miss at least a week while recovering. That likely rules him out of the team’s third preseason game and could mean he’s done for the preseason altogether if his recovery takes a little more time.

Perine ran 175 times for 603 yards and a touchdown while making eight starts during his rookie season. He had seven carries for 31 yards in the first preseason game.

With Derrius Guice out for the year due to a torn ACL, Washington has four other backs on the roster at the moment. They could look for another back to fill out the depth chart.