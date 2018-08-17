Report: Vikings tight end Josiah Price to miss season with knee injury

AP

The Minnesota Vikings will be without tight end Josiah Price for the entire 2018 season after sustaining a knee injury in practice on Wednesday, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.

Price was carted off the practice field on Wednesday after going down in a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State last year but did not make the regular season roster.

Price may have been a long shot to make this year’s squad too. However, the injury ends any chance of him being able to return to the practice squad or be an in-season addition later in the year.