Report: Washington to be without Byron Marshall for 2-4 weeks

A pair of Washington running backs went down with ankle injuries in Thursday night’s game against the Jets and head coach Jay Gruden downplayed the severity of both of them in his postgame press conference.

One of the back is set to miss some time, however. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Byron Marshall will be out 2-4 weeks due to his injury.

Marshall left the game after Samaje Perine exited in the first half. There’s been no word on how long Perine might be out with what Gruden termed a twisted ankle. Both those injuries came a week after Washington lost second-round pick Derrius Guice for the season to a torn ACL.

Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson, Kapri Bibbs and Marquez Carter are the healthy backs in Washington at the moment.