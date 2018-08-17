Robert Nkemdiche injures his foot

Getty Images

Cardinals defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche injured his right foot Friday night against the Saints, and he won’t return.

Nkemdiche could have used the snaps.

In 17 career games, he has no starts, with 15 career tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and no sacks. The former first-round pick was slowed by injuries his first two seasons.

But Nkemdiche was getting snaps with the first-team defense and was expected to play an important role in Steve Wilks’ defense.

Now, the Cardinals await a medical report.