Ryan Tannehill gets extended work, but no touchdowns

AP

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is back. Sort of. Maybe.

The seventh-year pro turned five Friday night drives into a trio of field goals in his most extensive action since December 2016.

“We’re moving the ball but we’re getting field goals,” coach Adam Gase said at halftime, per the team. “We had a great opportunity after a turnover to put it in the end zone and we didn’t do it; we had negative plays. We have a lot of things to clean up.”

Gase was referring to a first-quarter interception that gave the Dolphins at first and goal at the Carolina nine. The drive went two yards the wrong way before the second of three first half field goals. The drive was marred by a holding penalty on tackle Laremy Tunsil and a delay of game.

Tannehill completed 14 of 17 passes for the nights, which translates to 83.35 percent accuracy. But he generated 100 passing yards, which translates to a pedestrian average per attempt of 5.88 yards.

The former Texas A&M receiver who became a quarterback has, as a practical matter, one more year to prove that he’s the right quarterback for the Dolphins. Now 30, it’s essentially now or never for Tannehill.