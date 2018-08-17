Sam Bradford perfect in his three series as he leads Cardinals to one TD

AP

Sam Bradford expected to play more this week after getting only eight snaps and one attempt in the preseason opener, and he did.

The Cardinals quarterback played three series, the last ending in a 9-yard touchdown run by David Johnson eight seconds into the second quarter.

Although the Cardinals’ first two drives had false starts and ended in punts, Bradford ended his night 6-for-6 for 61 yards and a 109 passer rating. Johnson had six carries for 22 yards and the touchdown after gaining 28 yards on two carries last week.

Bradford played only 91 snaps during the 2017 regular season, starting two games.

Bradford turned it over to first-round pick Josh Rosen, who promptly led the Cardinals on a seven-play, 87-yard drive that ended with a 13-yard Rosen touchdown pass to second-round pick Christian Kirk.