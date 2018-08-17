Saquon Barkley regrets not doing more to prevent hamstring strain

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 17, 2018, 8:11 AM EDT
AP

Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley said he didn’t think his hamstring injury was a major one, but it’s frustrating to him because he thinks it might have been preventable.

Via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Barkley said he regretted not doing more to keep it from becoming an issue.

“Something like this happens and you have so much time to reflect, so you reflect on things you could have done differently,” Barkley said. “I probably could have done everything differently, a little more of this, a little more of that. Continue to grow and be a vet in that area and be a pro.”

Barkley hasn’t practiced since Monday, when he extended himself to catch a pass. He did some light jogging on the side yesterday, and has caught passes from the Jugs machine, but otherwise watched as they went through joint practices with the Lions.

“My hamstring might be hurt, but that’s not going to stop my hands, not stop my arms, or even really I can do stuff with my hamstring whether it’s in the weight room or extra stuff in therapy or treatment,” Barkley said. “Catching balls, being locked into plays, even though I’m not able to practice, I’m not going to let this be a negative setback. I’m going to let it be a positive and continue to grow from it and be a better player from it. . . .

“I wasn’t scared because I knew it wasn’t nothing crazy. I just felt frustrated because a lot of those things are preventative and it’s about taking care of your body and treating your body. Make sure you are hydrated and stuff. I thought I was doing all of those things right, but this just shows you that even when you think you’re doing enough, you have to find a way to do more.”

Barkley was durable in college, as he hasn’t missed any game time since his freshman year in 2015. He said he hasn’t had any problems with his hamstrings in the past, and his conscientious approach this time seems to be a good sign.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Saquon Barkley regrets not doing more to prevent hamstring strain

  4. joenomouth says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:21 am
    He’s no bust, but most think they should have drafted a QB.

    ——————

    Morons….take the generational talent over any of the QB’S in that draft class…nothing is guaranteed in the draft, none of the QB’S available were close to being a “sure thing” franchise QB…

  5. The QB’s are getting great reviews thus far. But there are more variables besides a direct comparison.
    If they took a QB what would their running game look like? What will Manning look like with a ‘repaired’ line a stud RB and healthy WR’s? Will they draft or sign a QB next offseason? What is Webb?

  6. Nobody responsible for the Giants draft was convinced that there was a 15 year, HOF type QB in this class. Time will tell. I would have been happy had we selected Darnold but that doesnt mean Im not thrilled with Saquon.

  10. thisistheendifyouletit says:

    August 17, 2018 at 8:29 am
    Insert “bust” comments from the crybabies that wish he was on their team.
    ____________________________________________________________________
    But!

    ——————————————————————–

    You had one job.

  11. gmen05 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:17 am
    Insert “bust” comments from the crybabies that wish he was on their team.
    —————————————–

    Or perhaps a comment or two from your trolling self reaping as you sow.
    Hopefully the kid’s hammy issue is minor and he is there to help the Giants climb back to relevancy. The league is more entertaining when there’s a decent team in NY for the media to fawn over then turn on.

  12. Yep, just like Reggie Bush was a “generational” talent. It’s going to be fun to watch the Jets take over as the dominant Jersey team for the next decade or so.

    downtownswinga says:
    Morons….take the generational talent over any of the QB’S in that draft class…nothing is guaranteed in the draft, none of the QB’S available were close to being a “sure thing” franchise QB…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!