Saquon Barkley regrets not doing more to prevent hamstring strain

AP

Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley said he didn’t think his hamstring injury was a major one, but it’s frustrating to him because he thinks it might have been preventable.

Via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Barkley said he regretted not doing more to keep it from becoming an issue.

“Something like this happens and you have so much time to reflect, so you reflect on things you could have done differently,” Barkley said. “I probably could have done everything differently, a little more of this, a little more of that. Continue to grow and be a vet in that area and be a pro.”

Barkley hasn’t practiced since Monday, when he extended himself to catch a pass. He did some light jogging on the side yesterday, and has caught passes from the Jugs machine, but otherwise watched as they went through joint practices with the Lions.

“My hamstring might be hurt, but that’s not going to stop my hands, not stop my arms, or even really I can do stuff with my hamstring whether it’s in the weight room or extra stuff in therapy or treatment,” Barkley said. “Catching balls, being locked into plays, even though I’m not able to practice, I’m not going to let this be a negative setback. I’m going to let it be a positive and continue to grow from it and be a better player from it. . . .

“I wasn’t scared because I knew it wasn’t nothing crazy. I just felt frustrated because a lot of those things are preventative and it’s about taking care of your body and treating your body. Make sure you are hydrated and stuff. I thought I was doing all of those things right, but this just shows you that even when you think you’re doing enough, you have to find a way to do more.”

Barkley was durable in college, as he hasn’t missed any game time since his freshman year in 2015. He said he hasn’t had any problems with his hamstrings in the past, and his conscientious approach this time seems to be a good sign.