Seahawks cut Marcus Smith

The Seahawks made room for veteran linebacker Erik Walden and another new addition on Friday by cutting a pair of players from their roster.

Defensive end Marcus Smith is the more recognizable of the two former Seahawks. Smith was a 2014 first-round pick by the Eagles and was waived last summer after three years as a backup in Philadelphia.

He landed with the Seahawks and had 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games last year. He missed a couple of days of practice this week for what head coach pete Carroll said were personal reasons.

The signing to go with Walden, who announced he was joining Seattle earlier this week, is running back Justin Stockton while cornerback Elijah Battle was placed on waivers.