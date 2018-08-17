Shamarko Thomas fined $26,739 for hit that led to ejection

AP

Safety Shamarko Thomas lost his job with the Colts shortly after being ejected from the team’s preseason opener and now he’s lost a fair chunk of money as well.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Thomas was fined $26,739 for the helmet-to-helmet hit on Seahawks wide receiver David Moore a little over a week ago. The language from the new rule banning lowering the helmet to initiate contact was not used to describe Thomas’ foul, but it certainly could have been.

Thomas is thus far the only player who has been ejected in one of this year’s preseason games.

The Colts released Thomas two days later and he signed with the Broncos on Monday.