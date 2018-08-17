Steven Nelson diagnosed with concussion

Getty Images

Steven Nelson was hurdled by Falcons tight end Austin Hooper at the goal line for a touchdown. That wasn’t the worst part.

Hooper kicked Nelson in the head, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters after the game that Nelson has a concussion.

The Chiefs cornerback left the game after that play, early in the first quarter, to undergo a cognitive evaluation.

Nelson, who is entering his fourth season, is a projected starter. He started 22 games over the past two seasons, but he moved inside in nickel situations. This season, the Chiefs expect him to remain outside full time.