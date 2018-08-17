Tom Brady finally shakes hands with Nick Foles

AP

The field after a Super Bowl can be a rather hectic place. And when the Eagles beat the Patriots last February, the quarterbacks never found each other to shake hands.

While Nick Foles wasn’t offended, some were that Tom Brady didn’t seek him out. For his part, Brady made sure to find Foles after Thursday’s preseason game, and express a bit of dismay that it was ever a thing.

“I did hear that. I know that was kind of made up to me because that was never my intention that I would, you know, be a bad sport,” Brady said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “But, I have a lot of respect for Nick and Carson [Wentz], all those quarterbacks, and that team and the way they played. They’re a great team. I know how hard it is to win that last game, and they did it and congrats to them. But, we’re on to 2018. We’ve got our goals ahead of us. We’re going to try to go out and put together a great year.”

For his part, Foles also didn’t seem to think it was a big deal (and if it was he can take consolation in his big shiny trophy).

“I think everyone’s made a big deal about it,” Foles said. “I don’t think Tom and I think, you know, there’s a lot of craziness. I’ve always respected Tom, I met Tom several times and it was great to see him. But like I said, I think everyone made a bigger deal because at the end of the day, he’s a great dude. He’s a heck of a player, one of the greatest of all time and you know, to say hi, that’s what quarterbacks do after games.

“I know everyone made a big deal of the Super Bowl, but the Super Bowl’s chaos after. But he was nice, as he always is, so I wished him the best of luck this season.”

The sportsmanship police can now stand down.