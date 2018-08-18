Adam Shaheen carted off with ankle injury

Getty Images

Bears tight end Adam Shaheen was carted off early in Saturday’s preseason game in Denver. The team announced an ankle injury for the second-year player, and multiple reports said he appeared to be in a great deal of pain.

The 2017 second-round pick caught a short pass from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for a 5-yard gain before being tackled by Isaac Yiadom. The cornerback drew a 15-yard penalty for lowering his head to initiate contact, though that didn’t appear to factor into the injury.

Shaheen’s right ankle appeared to buckle when he planted.

He limped off before team medical personnel called for a cart to take Shaheen to the locker room.

Shaheen played in 13 games last season, with seven starts, and made 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns.