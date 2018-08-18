Andre Hal joined his teammates in pregame warmups

Getty Images

Texans free safety Andre Hal, who is on the team’s non-football illness list while battling cancer, joined his teammates at NRG Stadium on Saturday night.

Hal went through a pregame warmup before the Texans’ game against the 49ers, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hal, 26, announced in June he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

He is undergoing treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

The Texans have gone through this before with offensive lineman David Quessenberry. He conquered non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma before a return last season.