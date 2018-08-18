Andy Reid loves Patrick Mahomes’ arm strength, but also likes his accuracy

AP

After Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes unleashed an incredible deep ball on a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill on Friday night, all anyone wanted to talk about was Mahomes’ amazing arm. But Chiefs coach Andy Reid says there’s more to like about Mahomes than his cannon.

Reid said Mahomes is improving in his accuracy, and that may turn out to be every bit as important as the impressive arm strength Mahomes has.

“I know he can sling the heck out of it down the field,” Reid said. “[But] he had a couple nice touch throws that are probably going to get overlooked [that] I thought he really did a nice job with, and showed his accuracy and ability to make the ones that people might consider a little tougher — just sideline throws. He did pretty good with that.”

Reid said Mahomes is improving rapidly, noting that in the first preseason game Mahomes, missed a pass to tight end Travis Kelce, but in the second preseason game he completed a pass to Kelce in a similar situation.

“Similar to the one he had last week, right? You want to see where’s the improvement made? You can take that play and say, ‘Last week, he overshot it. This week it was right on the money,’” Reid said.

If Mahomes can keep being right on the money on those intermediate passes to Kelce, while also hitting Hill on those 70-yard bombs, the Chiefs would have a scary offense.