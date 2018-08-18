Browns largely mum on Dez Bryant

Posted by Mike Florio on August 18, 2018, 8:39 AM EDT
AP

Free-agent receiver Dez Bryant visited the Browns on Thursday, stuck around until Friday, and then left without a contract. After Friday night’s home game against the Bills, current Browns employees didn’t have all that much to say about the guy who could be the newest one.

“I think it was a good visit,” coach Hue Jackson said. “At the same time, he is not on our team so I am going to worry about the guys who are here and coach the group that is here.”

It’s unclear what transpired when Bryant visited. It is clear that he didn’t meet with either of the team’s top two quarterbacks.

“No, I did not [spend time with him],” Tyrod Taylor told reporters, matching what Baker Mayfield said separately. “By the time that we finished up for the day, we had a break and I believe that he was meeting with the coaches and Mr. Dorsey during our break time. By the time that we got to the hotel, I believe that they were somewhere else. I did not spend any time [with him].”

Taylor said the two have texted but not talked.

“I would love to and see where his mind is,” Taylor said.

So, Tyrod, is Dez a little vague in his texts?

“No comment,” Taylor said with a laugh.

So why isn’t Dez a Brown? He may still be waiting for a better team. He also may be waiting for a better offer. Due to earn in the low eight figures before being cut by the Cowboys, Dez could be looking at something in the low seven figures from the Browns. And he may not be willing to sign up and play for that.

His options, given the apparent absence of any other interested teams at this point, are limited. He can wait for an injury to shake up a depth chart. Or he can do the best deal he can right now.

Either way, the chances of Dez making a major impact with a new team continue to shrink, because the train already is chugging away from the station and he’s going to have a hard time catching up to it.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Browns largely mum on Dez Bryant

  2. The Gordon-Landry combo wouldn’t leave much room for an expensive Dez who likely wouldn’t get the playing time he needs for his “prove it” year. He already passed up a semi long term deal in Baltimore’s 3yr/21,000,000 offer. That’s also assuming Gordon actually plays this year. Regardless, it doesn’t bode well for Dez when a team that went 0-16 last year and has won only 1 game in 2 years takes a pass.

  3. Brings a question(s) in mind. How thick is an NFL playbook, and can someone measure them to see which team has the thickest, and the thinnest? I’m sure they would need to stack the Offense, and Defense, and ST playbooks (expecting they are broken down into even more categories). Just how much will Dez have to book study?

  6. John Dorsey offered him what he is worth at this point(low 6 figure) and said:

    “Take it or leave it. It is not like you have a lot of other options if you want to play this year. I’ve talked to my fellow GM’s around the league and no one is going to pay you top dollar Dez. You are not a top WR at this point. It is what it is. I am not offering you a penny more. You want to play this year or not?”

    Dez:

    “Make it a 2 mill for one year and I will sign. That ‘aint really nothing”

    John Dorsey:

    “Bye Dez. Thanks for stopping by”

  8. He’s dumb. Why not sign a 1 year prove it deal like Alshon Jeffrey did. The Eagles resigned Jeffrey to an extension even before the 1 year deal was done.

  10. speicher145 says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:08 am
    The idea that he was once considered an elite receiver is laughable.

    ……………………………………………
    I’m not a big Dez fan, but you might want to check out his 2014 stats.

  11. What the hell,if Dez at this point was still worth eight figures the Cowboys would have given it to him again,they know him better than anybody does and they said he wasnt worth it anymore.it is amazing to the average fan that a has been players ego allows him to refuse even what the Browns offered him,thats still a hell of a payday check.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!