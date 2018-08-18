Cam Newton: There’s no need for me to talk about Kelvin Benjamin

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is declining to get into a war of words with his former teammate Kelvin Benjamin.

Benjamin, now with the Bills, criticized Newton in an interview that was published shortly before the Bills and Panthers met in the preseason. That led Newton to confront Benjamin on the field during pregame warmups. But Newton has stayed quiet about Benjamin publicly.

“There’s no need for me to talk about it. I’m in a lose-lose with that. But I wish him the best,” Newton said of Benjamin on Friday night.

Newton is smart to take the high road. After Benjamin bad-mouthed him, Newton attempted to address whatever issue they had face-to-face. But there’s no need to engage in a back-and-forth publicly with Benjamin.