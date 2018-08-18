Colts move on from Caraun Reid

Getty Images

The ongoing roster tinkering that is going on throughout the NFL resulted on Saturday in the Colts swapping out a pair of defensive players.

Gone is veteran defensive tackle Caraun Reid. Arrived is veteran safety Robenson Therezie.

Therezie has played in 25 career games, and he has spent time with the Bengals, Saints, and Falcons. Undrafted in 2015, he originally signed with Atlanta.

A fifth-round pick of the Lions in 2014, Reid joined the Colts last December. He also has spent time with the Chargers and Washington.

As a vested veteran, Reid instantly becomes a free agent.