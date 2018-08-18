David Irving blasts NFL’s marijuana ban

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 18, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving is suspended for the first four games of the upcoming season, which he attributes to a league rule against marijuana that Irving does not support.

Irving wrote on Instagram that he will stop using marijuana because he doesn’t want to lose the ability to play, but he doesn’t think he should have to.

“The NFL laws on weed are [expletive] and we all know it,” Irving wrote, via the Dallas Morning News. “No matter how [Expletive] up the rules are, I have to follow them.”

Irving said obeying the rules is something he feels the need to do to support his family.

“I’m a survivor and I have to do this for myself and the ones I love,” Irving wrote.

Irving was also suspended for the first four games of last season, but that was for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

  2. “I’m a Survivor.” Dude, I don’t disagree that it’s sort of a stupid rule and punishment but gimme a break. Put the weed down for a couple years, make millions, and move on with your life a very wealthy man, able to to easily care for your family and the one that comes afterwards, etc…. geez, let’s not make this out to be THAT hard.

  3. if you believe that because you got suspended for four games, think about how stupid it is for the people doing jail time for possessing marijuana…

  5. Cowboys fan here.

    This guy is a complete idiot, and has been the whole time he’s been on the team. He is really talented, but didn’t get drafted because of off field issues at Iowa State.

    You’d think between that and his suspension, he’d learn to shut his damn mouth.

  7. I’m always torn on this issue. I do not believe marijuana should be illegal, but at the same time it is indeed illegal in Texas. That means if he is doing it, he is acquiring it via illegal means and consuming it illegally.

    A bad law is still a law. I would like for the NFL to end their practice of testing for it so often (perhaps only at the combine) but I also find it tough to have sympathy for guys using it recreationally when they know it is both illegal and could result in the loss of millions of dollars in income.

    And if you’re struggling with anxiety/depression, please seek help so you can medicate yourself in legal and controlled ways. I hope one day weed will be completely legal but right now it is not, and getting suspended from your job and/or arrested is a steep price to pay.

  8. Cannabis is good medicine for many things, pain relief being one of them. Institutions like the NFL are notoriously slow to change, and these days they are way behind the times.

  10. Hey David….what the hell else are you qualified to do to support the ones you love? The league will be better off when you discover what that is and take your buddies with you that think the rules are so unfair…oh well at least you dont have to worry about Jerry using your time for goodwill so you got more time to get stoned with the ones you love…save your NFL money….

  13. Can’t they get medical? Legally use that if it is prescribed? I don’t get it if they can. It can really help some people so I don’t get why theirs that benefit from it don’t just get it legally now

  15. Simply put, Irving was fully aware of the NFL policy on marijuana.

    He made the decision to use it anyway.

    Stupid decision based on his previous suspension for peds.

    No sympathy for stupidity.

