David Irving blasts NFL’s marijuana ban

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving is suspended for the first four games of the upcoming season, which he attributes to a league rule against marijuana that Irving does not support.

Irving wrote on Instagram that he will stop using marijuana because he doesn’t want to lose the ability to play, but he doesn’t think he should have to.

“The NFL laws on weed are [expletive] and we all know it,” Irving wrote, via the Dallas Morning News. “No matter how [Expletive] up the rules are, I have to follow them.”

Irving said obeying the rules is something he feels the need to do to support his family.

“I’m a survivor and I have to do this for myself and the ones I love,” Irving wrote.

Irving was also suspended for the first four games of last season, but that was for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.